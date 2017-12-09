Nets run out of gas, lose in Mexico’s thin air to Heat

MEXICO CITY — Before taking the court Saturday night at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, coach Kenny Atkinson was asked if his team might have an advantage playing its second game in three nights at the 7,382-foot altitude of the Mexican capital against the visiting Heat, especially after the elaborate and closely guarded preparations the Nets’ performance team made to deal with the conditions.

“Great question,” Atkinson said. “I guess we’ll see after the game. We’ve just got to compete our tails off and hope for a good result.”

Trailing by one point early in the final period, the answer came when the Heat put together a 14-5 run to take control down the stretch on their way to a 101-89 victory over the Nets, who managed just 36 second-half points as they clearly ran out of gas.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Spencer Dinwiddie hit a pair of threes that cut the Heat’s lead to 91-87 with 3:03 left to play, and it seemed they had a chance. But the Heat responded with a 10-2 run to end the game.

Goran Dragic led the Heat (12-13) with 20 points, and they got another 20 off the bench from Tyler Johnson on 8-for-11 shooting and 15 from backup Justise Winslow on 5-for-6 shooting. The Nets (10-15) had six players in double figures, including Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (18), Dinwiddie, 15 and nine assists), Isaiah Whitehead (13) and Allen Crabbe, Tyler Zeller and Caris LeVert with 12 each. The thin air didn’t help the Nets from three-point range as they shot a poor 7of 27.

The Nets took a day off Friday in Mexico City following their Thursday night win over the Thunder. The only real basketball-related activity was a stretching session in a park near their hotel in the beautiful, wooded Polanco district of the city. Atkinson said that, rather than tell the players to rest in their hotel rooms to prepare for another game at the altitude, they were encouraged to partake of the international experience.

“Some of the players went to the pyramids and enjoyed it,” Atkinson said. “I know for a fact that our players were out and about at restaurants. A bunch of them went to the zoo also in the same park [where they stretched]. We have guys that are absorbing the culture. This is a unique opportunity, so I’m happy they got out.

“The feedback from the pyramids was fantastic. The feedback from the zoo was great too. Some of the coaches went to the zoo, too. I wanted to keep a few of them in there maybe for the day.”

But the experience was not without incident. Backup guard Joe Harris came down with an illness, and although he was said to be available, he did not play. Apparently, he wasn’t alone.

“A few other guys have little stomach problems here and there,” Atkinson said before the game, “but they’ll be ready to go.”

They were more than ready. The Nets jumped out to an early 10-2 lead, but the Heat put together a 14-4 run spanning the first and second quarters to gain a 33-29 edge. During that stretch, the Nets shot 1-for-9.

They fought back to take a tenuous 53-50 lead at halftime, but they had trouble on defense against Heat backups Tyler Johnson (18 first-half points) and Justise Winslow (11), who shot a combined 11-for-13 in the first half, including 5-for-6 marksmanship beyond the arc.

In the third quarter, nine points from Goran Dragic helped the Heat gain a 75-72 lead over the cold-shooting Nets. For the second time in two Mexico City games, they faced an uphill battle in the fourth quarter. The question was whether the preparations of their performance team for the altitude would pay off. It fell short.