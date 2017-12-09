Nets vs. Heat in Mexico City

The Nets fell to the Miami Heat, 101-89, on Saturday in Mexico City.

Brooklyn Nets' Tyler Zeller, left, drives with the ball as Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk, right, competes for the ball with Brooklyn Nets' DeMarre Carroll during the first quarter of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Miami Heat's Dion Waiters shoots during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. At rear is Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Brooklyn Nets' DeMarre Carroll, drives with the ball as Miami Heat's Josh Richardson defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk, right, competes for the ball with Brooklyn Nets' DeMarre Carroll during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo dunks against Brooklyn Nets' Jarret Allen during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.