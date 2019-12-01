Nets can't hold on late in loss to Heat

Spencer Dinwiddie seemed poised for yet another star turn for the Nets after he lifted them to an eight-point fourth-quarter lead with just over four minutes left to play. But Dinwiddie’s well of inspiration ran dry as the Heat went on a 14-3 run down the stretch to pull out a 109-106 victory Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

After missing his first three shots of the fourth quarter, Dinwiddie hit a pair of foul shots followed by a three to give the Nets their biggest lead at 103-95 with 4:24 left to play. But Jimmy Butler hit five of six foul shots in the Heat’s finishing kick, including the go-ahead pair with 29.7 seconds left.

Dinwiddie led the Nets (10-10) with 29 points but missed a layup with 12 seconds to go and left the potential tying three short at the buzzer. Joe Harris added 25 points for the Nets, who are 6-3 without injured Kyrie Irving. Goran Dragic topped the Heat (14-5) with 24 points, Butler had 20, and Bam Adebayo scored 17 points with 16 rebounds.



Irving missed his ninth straight game, but Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said he is making progress toward recovery from a right shoulder impingement. “With Kyrie, the good news is he’s on court now and working,” Atkinson said before the game. “That’s really good news. No contact yet and no specific timetable, but I do feel better than a week ago that it’s progressing in the right direction.”

At the same time, Atkinson said he’s made no decision on whether Dinwiddie will continue to start alongside Irving when he returns. The coach said he might go with Garrett Temple because of his defensive presence.

The Nets have time to cross that bridge, but Atkinson expressed pleasure with how well the Nets have held up despite long-term injuries to Irving and Caris LeVert (right thumb surgery). “I’m proud of how we responded to our injuries,” Atkinson said. “How deep are you? How good is your development program when you start going into your 13th guy, 14th guy, 15th guy? Can those guys come and help you win games? I just give our program a B-plus or an A in the sense we’ve come out of this thing with the injuries we’ve had looking in a positive direction.”

The Nets were 6-2 in the previous games without Irving and LeVert, but the defining trend of playing well with Dinwiddie on the court and struggling when he rests continued in the first half against the Heat. Dinwiddie, who has averaged 24.8 points since Irving was injured, scored 11 of the Nets’ first 13 points and sat down with a 25-19 lead. The Heat went on an extended 19-12 run while he was out of the game to take a one-point lead before he returned.

Once Dinwiddie was back on the floor, the Nets’ offense began to hum again as they forged a 65-58 halftime lead. By that time, Dinwiddie had 16 points, and the Nets had outscored the Heat 53-39 while he was in the game. It was a pronounced difference, but Atkinson tried to adjust by playing starters Temple and Taurean Prince more with the second unit to minimize the impact of Dinwiddie’s absence and mixing in David Nwaba and Dzanan Musa with the first unit.

That formula broke down a bit in the third period as the Heat cut their deficit to one by the time Dinwiddie sat down with 3:22 left in the quarter, and the Nets trailed, 83-81 heading to the final period. But for a change, they got a nice lift off the bench from the combination of Jordan and Nwaba before Pinson finally got on the scoresheet with five points in an 11-5 Nets run to gain a 92-88 lead with 9:07 left in the game, and they were up a point when Dinwiddie returned with 8:16 to go.