After struggling recently to find answers at crunch time, the Nets overcame a nine-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap their seven-game losing streak with a 117-113 victory over the Heat on Friday night at Barclays Center. They ended their misery with a thrilling 17-4 finishing kick.

The Nets overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to reach the fourth quarter tied at 89, but once again, they struggled when it was time to finish. The Heat opened the final stanza with a 14-5 surge, including six points each from Goran Dragic and James Johnson to take a 103-94 lead. Caris LeVert began the period at point guard but missed all four shots he took before Spencer Dinwiddie returned with 8:55 left and facing a seven-point deficit at that stage.

The Heat’s lead was at nine shortly after LeVert returned with a little more than five minutes left, but back-to-back threes by Dinwiddie and LeVert cut the deficit to 109-106 with 3:38 to play, and they finally put a nose in front at 112-111 when LeVert buried a right-wing three at the 1:09 mark. After a Miami miss, Taurean Prince extended the lead to 114-111 with 25.9 seconds left on a baseline floater.

Following a Jimmy Butler layup to end the Nets’ 14-2 run, Joe Harris was fouled with 9.6 seconds to go and made both for a 116-113 lead. Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a corner three, Harris rebounded and was fouled with 3.7 seconds showing. He missed the first but made the second to clinch the much-needed win.

Dinwiddie had 26 points and 14 assists to lead the Nets (17-20), Rodions Kurucs added 19 points and Prince had 17. Butler topped the Heat (27-11) with 33 points and nine rebounds, and Bam Adebayo totaled 22.

The Nets entered the game having lost eight of their previous nine games. They led in the fourth quarter of five of those losses but lost every time and were facing a Heat team that came from seven points behind to win a three-point decision over the Nets at Barclays back on Dec. 1.

Asked to explain the Nets’ fourth-quarter struggles, coach Kenny Atkinson said: “I think each game is different. It’s hard to pinpoint one thing. Whatever, at the end of the day, we’re not making the necessary plays to close it out. Watching the (previous) Miami game, we had our opportunities – open shots we didn’t make, layups we didn’t make, free throws and then the rebounding thing.”

Atkinson expressed faith in his team to make a big effort against the Heat and suggested the reserves could play a major role, including LeVert in his third game back since recovering from right thumb surgery.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LeVert played just 12 first-half minutes and struggled with three points, but that hardly was the worst problem for the Nets. They started hot, hitting their first five three-pointers, including three by Kurucs, to open up a 17-7 lead. But they forgot how to play defense as the Heat went on an extended 35-15 run to end the opening quarter with a 42-32 lead.

The Nets cut their deficit to five points in the second period, but the Heat finished the first half on a 9-2 run for their biggest lead to that point at 69-57. That was fueled by 10 Nets turnovers leading to 15 first-half points for the Heat.

In the third quarter, the Nets finished on an 18-10 run, including a pair of threes by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, the last of which tied the game at 89 heading to the fourth period. Once again, the Nets were in position to win but needed to prove to themselves as much as anyone that they could finish the job.