MIAMI – The Nets mounted a desperate comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter to pull within two points with 9.1 seconds left, but a brutal turnover by Spencer Dinwiddie with 1.7 seconds left robbed them of a chance to go ahead or reach overtime. The Heat escaped with a hard-fought 116-113 victory that gave the Nets their fourth loss in a row Saturday night at American Airlines Arena.

Trailing by 12 early in the fourth period, the Nets did their best to make a defense stand, stopping five straight Heat possessions, but they failed to capitalize on the offensive end, going scoreless in five possessions before a Jae Crowder layup gave the Heat their biggest lead at 96-82.

A pair of threes by Taurean Prince followed by a third from Joe Harris quickly cut the Nets’ deficit to 96-91 with 7:06 left. Moments later, Butler, who had been quiet for three quarters, scoring seven of the next nine Heat points to restore a 107-98 lead. The Nets still trailed by nine with less than three minutes left when they scored seven straight points, ending with a Dinwiddie layup at the 1:20 mark to pull within 112-110.

They had a chance to go ahead, but Prince missed a three, and Goran Dragic hit a 17-foot jumper to give the Heat a 114-110 edge with 13.7 seconds showing. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson called timeout to set up a play that resulted in a quick Joe Harris three with 11.4 seconds to go to make it a one-point game.

The Nets gave a foul and then fouled Butler on the inbound at the 9.1 mark. He missed the first to leave the door ajar and hit the second for a two-point edge. Plenty of time for a miracle. But it all came crashing down when Dinwiddie overthrew a pass to Wilson Chandler into the stand with 1.7 seconds left.

Dinwiddie led the Nets (26-33) with 25 points and 12 assists, Joe Harris added 20 points, and Jarrett Allen had 17 and 11 rebounds. Kendrick Nunn topped the Heat (38-22) with 21 points, Dragic had 19, Butler had 16 and Bam Adebayo had 16 plus 12 rebounds.

During the afternoon, LeVert was listed as questionable with a right hand contusion suffered the previous night in Atlanta. But he was cleared to play after a pre-game workout, which was good because it was an all-hands-on-deck situation after three straight losses.

Asked if any special attention was paid during pregame preparation to the season-worst 141 points the Nets allowed the Hawks the previous night, Atkinson said, “Sometimes, you have to move on, especially on a back-to-back. We have to turn the page and focus on the next game. I do look at the big picture. We’ve been really good defensively all year. Obviously, [Friday] night we weren’t. We’ve got to bounce back and have a better performance.”

The Nets started well enough with a 27-24 first-quarter lead that was more suited to their best pace when they play solid defense. But things threatened to get away from them in the second period when the Heat put together an extended 30-16 run that included 10 points from Duncan Robinson and eight from Goran Dragic to build a nine-point lead that slipped a bit to 57-49 at halftime.

It was the Heat who put on the defensive clamps in the second period, holding the Nets to 7-of-19 shooting overall and 2-of-11 from three-point range. Early in the third period, the Nets cut a 12-point Heat lead to five, but they gave nearly all of it back to trail, 91-80 after the third period. Given that the Nets gave up 67 points in the second and third quarters, it was obvious they still were looking for answers on defense.