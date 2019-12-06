CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There have been times when the short-handed Nets have struggled so much to score with the second unit on the floor that it was painful to watch. But coach Kenny Atkinson has maintained his faith in their defensive prowess, and in Friday night’s 111-104 victory over the Hornets at Spectrum Center, the Nets turned that defense into offense with a game-breaking 14-0 run while holding Charlotte scoreless for more than five minutes in the final quarter.

For three quarters, there wasn’t much to separate the two teams, but starting with the final two points of the third period, the Nets went on their clinching run with mostly bench players on the floor to take a 98-84 lead. They held the Hornets scoreless until Devonte’ Graham hit a jumper at the 6:31 mark to snap a streak in which the Hornets missed all eight shots they took while committing four turnovers. The Hornets never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

“Just that second unit, I thought was fantastic,” Atkinson said. “It started with Shump [Iman Shumpert, who had four steals] and then David Nwaba (13 points), and DeAndre Jordan (16 points, 13 rebounds) was incredible tonight. They really picked it up and got our energy going there. It really turned the game, and I thought Shump was key there.”

The Nets (12-10) are 5-1 in their past six road games, 8-3 without injured Kyrie Irving and, perhaps not coincidentally, 8-3 since Shumpert joined the second unit. “It wasn’t just me,” Shumpert said of the game-breaking run. “They shuffled their lineup, a matchup switch and I ended up guarding a guard and it gave me more opportunities. D.J. switched up the coverage on his own, coming up to play more on the ball screen, trying to be more alive. He got real talkative. When I feel like I’ve got all that help behind me, it makes me more aggressive. I was able to force a couple. If you go back and look, a lot of those I ended up getting the steal, but somebody else deflected it.”

Joe Harris topped six Nets in double figures with 22 points, including a 6-for-8 effort from three-point range, Taurean Prince had 16 points, Jarrett Allen had 14 and 10, his seventh straight double-double, and Spencer Dinwiddie totaled 13 points and 12 of the Nets’ 35 assists. Graham led the Hornets (9-15) with 29 points and made six of 11 threes, and Terry Rozier chipped in 24 points, going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The teams were evenly matched in the first half as the Hornets made nine of 18 three-pointers but couldn’t break away from the Nets, who were even more prolific from three-point range, making 11 of 22 attempts to trail by 57-55 at halftime. Midway through the third period, the Nets finally gained some traction on offense, cobbling together an 18-5 run that gave them their biggest lead to that point at 75-66. But Graham heated up to make a trio of threes plus three foul shots during an 18-9 Hornets run to tie the game at 84 with 27 seconds left in the third quarter. But that’s where their offense withered under defensive pressure from the Nets’ backups until the starters returned and Harris buried a three to cap the 14-0 run.

Describing the lift the second unit provided, Harris said, “They did an unbelievable job, and it started on the defensive end. From Shump, from Theo [Pinson], those guys were into ballhandlers. Garrett [Temple, a starter] was out there with them, David Nwaba, DeAndre. It was an unbelievable defensive crew. You look across the board, and all those guys can guard multiple positions and they bring a lot of activity and energy on the defensive end.”