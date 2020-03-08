At the very least, the Nets new interim coach could put the ‘W’ in ‘wow’ Sunday afternoon, though that was about the most that could be said about the ugly win against the Bulls at Barclays Center.

A day after Kenny Atkinson’s stunning removal as head coach, Jacque Vaughn led the Nets to a 110-107 victory over one of the worst teams in the league, though the effort, at times, was downright messy with the Nets committing a season-high 29 turnovers for 24 points.

The Nets led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, but their own poor effort was nearly their undoing down the stretch. Otto Porter, Jr. hit a three with 34 seconds left to draw the Bulls to within two, but Taurean Prince’s layup seconds later put the Nets back up 107-102 with 16.7 seconds to go. Lauri Markkanen’s layup got the Bulls back to within three and then Timothé Luwawu-Cabbarot turned the ball over out of bounds to give it back to Chicago with 12.9 to go. Coby White’s potential game-tying three rimmed out, Spencer Dinwiddie hit one of two free throws, and then Porter hit a step-back three to draw the Bulls to within one with .4 seconds to go. Dinwiddie, though, was fouled again to seal it.

The 29 giveaways are the most turnovers committed in a game by the Nets since their move to Brooklyn.

Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Dinwiddie all scored over 20 points apiece to keep the Nets afloat. They also shot 50% from the floor.

The Nets turned a five-point deficit midway through the second quarter to an eight-point lead by halftime. Dinwiddie kicked it off with a three with 6:33 left and the next scored eight straight to go up 44-41 in a little more than two minutes. The Nets led by as many as 11 in the frame before going into the break up 58-50, despite allowing 11 points on 13 turnovers. Caris LeVert scored 13 of his 23 in the second quarter, while Dinwiddie chipped in nine of his 24.

Harris, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 from the perimeter in the first half, and scored 23 points overall.

It is the Nets second win in a row and their third in four games as they cling to the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Sunday, though, already brought about the seeds of change, as Vaughn started DeAndre Jordan in favor of Jarrett Allen, lending somevel credence to speculation that Kyrie Irving and/or Kevin Durant supported Atkinson’s dismissal (the two superstars famously took less money so that general manager Sean Marks could sign Jordan).

It was a “quick turnaround,” said Vaughn, who added on Saturday that he was as surprised as any when he got the call from Atkinson, informing him he was the new coach. “I think that’s the one thing that, at the end of the day, when you strip everything down, guys are competitors. They enjoy playing the game of basketball. At three o’clock today, they get that opportunity. I think they dive in and accept the challenge and play for each other.”