There should be a Jahlil Okafor sighting at Barclays Center Wednesday night, and not just of him sitting on the bench while the Nets play Minnesota.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said he expects to start giving the 6-11 center some minutes again after the Nets shut him down the last nine games to get him in better game shape and allow him to brush up on the team’s system.

“He’s been doing a phenomenal job getting ready physically with our assistant coaches, learning what we’re doing,” Atkinson said before Monday night’s game against visiting Orlando. “So collectively we feel that he’s ready to get some minutes.”

It’s going to be a gradual increase, according to Atkinson. The Nets used Okafor in just one game after acquiring him from Philadelphia on December 7 and he had 10 points in 22 minutes in that loss at Toronto on December 15. The 76ers had only played the third-year pro in two games before trading him. But Okafor doesn’t want the focus to be that he needed more conditioning.

“It was more than just being fit enough,” Okafor said. “I think it was just being in a new environment and learning the system . . . So I’m looking forward to playing on Wednesday.”

Slumping Crabbe to keep swinging

Allen Crabbe struggled with his shot the previous three games. The shooting guard went 1-for-6, 2-for-8 and 4-for-13 from the floor against New Orleans, Miami and Boston. From three-point range, he was a combined 4-for-21.

“It’s just like a hitter in baseball,” Atkinson said. “You have moments like this during the season. He’s going through a little bit of a shooting slump . . . I obviously trust him immensely to keep shooting . . . I just think he’s a heck of a shooter. I watch him every day. I watch him shoot. He’s got to keep shooting. It’ll come.”