SportsBasketballNets

James Harden sits as Nets take on Golden State

James Harden of the Nets watches his teammates

James Harden of the Nets watches his teammates play against the Nuggets during the first quarter at Barclays Center on Wednesday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
It seems like the moment the Nets get one superstar back, another goes down.

As Kyrie Irving got set to play his longest stretch with the team this season — five straight games as part of the Nets’ West Coast trip — Steve Nash was forced to sit James Harden, who Saturday morning reported discomfort in his right hand. It has been bothering him for days and he likely further aggravated it.

An MRI showed no severe injury, but was not completely clean, Nash said.

"Clean of the bad stuff but a strain for sure," Nash said. "There’s stuff on the MRI and he’s feeling something, feeling the strain. It’s been bothering him but [he was like], ‘Eh, it’s nothing’. But now it’s more than nothing and he woke up with a marked difference in the hand."

Harden, who had missed the Nets previous game against the Nuggets because of left hamstring tightness, likely irritated his hand shooting and lifting at practice Friday, Nash said. He was a late scratch in the Nets game at Golden State, having been listed as questionable just an hour and a half before tipoff. Nash said Harden’s hamstring appears to be completely healed.

The Nets, who are already down Kevin Durant, who’s nursing an MCL sprain and isn’t expected back until after the All-Star Game, have played only three games with their Big 3 intact. Joe Harris, recovering from ankle surgery, has also experienced a setback, and it’s not clear when he’ll make his return.

As for Harden, Nash said the hand had bothered him "for a few days, at least."

"He thought it was nothing and then it really flared up this morning when he woke up so, obviously, he [further] irritated what he was feeling yesterday and this morning he woke up with some [more] irritation," Nash said. "It’s unfortunate."

Harden has played in 42 of the Nets 48 games, outpacing Durant (36) and Irving (eight, including Saturday).

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

