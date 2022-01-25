The only one of the Nets’ three superstars available to play against the Lakers at Barclays Center on Tuesday night was in the news before the game, with speculation growing about whether he still will be a Net come summer.

A Bleacher Report story cited "several confidants" of James Harden, including former teammates and coaches, saying the guard plans to explore opportunities elsewhere after this season, when he can be a free agent.

The story also asserted Harden has been frustrated by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status, that he does not like coach Steve Nash’s late-game personnel deployment and that he does not enjoy living in Brooklyn — or paying the taxes that come with that.

Nash has tended to go with players he views as having a hot hand more than with a predetermined late-game lineup.

"I just heard about this report, and I haven’t spoken to him about any of this," Nash said before the game. "I’m not sure what to believe. James and I speak all the time. We have a great relationship.

"So I’m not sure of the validity of these comments, to be honest with you. We talk."

Nash said the notion of Harden being concerned about the coach’s personnel rotation "seems very strange seeing as though we have different guys available pretty much every other night.

"I don’t see James saying a lot of this stuff, and I feel like our relationship’s been really good. We’ve worked through a lot of things together this year."

The trade deadline is Feb. 10. While Harden is not expected to go anywhere before then, his uncertain status could impact the 76ers as they seek to move Ben Simmons. Philadelphia is one possible 2022-23 landing spot for Harden.

Harden entered Tuesday night’s game averaging 22.7 points, 10.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 36.9 minutes.

He was averaging 33.1 points when playing without both Durant and Irving. The Nets were 7-4 in games in which Harden was the only member of their Big 3 to play.

Even if Harden does explore the free agent market, he could end up back with the Nets, but having him play the field would make for an interesting offseason.

With Durant currently out with a knee injury and Irving ineligible to play at home, Harden is left to carry a big offensive burden for games such as Tuesday night and another home game, against Denver on Wednesday.

After that, Irving should be back on board for a five-game road trip.

The Bleacher Report story referenced a potential pairing of Harden with Joel Embiid with the 76ers, whose president, Daryl Morey, has a long history with Harden from their days in Houston together.

Harden turned down a long-term max extension with the Nets in October. If he does re-sign with the Nets this summer, he will be in line for an even bigger contract.

But even that comes with an asterisk: New York taxes take a huge bite out of his huge deal.

While Harden was left to fend for himself in the absence of Durant and Irving, the Lakers got their Big 3 back together Tuesday night with the return of Anthony Davis after he missed 17 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee. The Lakers went 7-10 without Davis.

Davis joined LeBron James and Russell Westbrook for the Lakers.

Coach Frank Vogel said before the game that there would be no set minutes-played limit for Davis, but that he expected him to need a few games to get back into peak form.

For all of the Nets’ struggles this season, they did enter the game with a 29-17 record, while the Lakers were a far more modest 23-24.