The Nets faced a math problem on Tuesday night: Three is greater than one.

And so it was, as the Lakers secured a 106-96 win at Barclays Center upon the return of Anthony Davis after a 17-game absence because of a knee injury, reuniting their "Big 3" of LeBron James, Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The Nets, meanwhile, were without the injured Kevin Durant and unvaccinated Kyrie Irving, leaving James Harden as their lone active superstar.

Harden finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Nets. But James also had 33 points, Westbrook 15 and Davis eight for the Lakers (24-24), who also got boosts from elsewhere on the roster, with Malik Monk scoring 22 points and Carmelo Anthony 13.

Harden was in the news before the game via a report that he is increasingly unhappy with the Nets. Then he made a splash early in it, scoring 16 of the Nets’ 25 points in a first quarter that ended with the Lakers leading 33-25.

Davis scored six points in the first three minutes for the Lakers, an encouraging sign after a stretch during which they went 7-10 without him. But he later got into foul trouble and looked out of sync.

The Lakers led by as many as 14 points at 45-31 in the second quarter. The half ended with the Lakers leading, 62-53.

The Nets (29-18) got within two at 71-69 in the third quarter when Harden made four free throws after being fouled on a three-point try and getting another free throw off a technical foul on the Lakers.

But that did not last long. Behind the scoring and passing of James, the Lakers soon were again ahead at 84-73. It was 92-78 after the third quarter. The Nets never seriously threatened in the fourth.

James scored on back-to-back breakaway dunks to make it 100-85 with 6:45 left.

There were many Lakers fans in the sellout crowd, many no doubt there to see James in his only New York appearance this regular season. He sat out a one-game suspension when the Lakers visited the Knicks on Nov. 23.

Prices on the secondary market reflected the interest. According to TickPick, as of Tuesday morning it was the most expensive Nets game of the season, with an average purchase price of $351 and a get-in price of $162.

Fans chanted Harden’s name early in the game, perhaps seeking to encourage him after a story from Bleacher Report that fueled speculation about whether he still will be a Net come summer.

The story cited "several confidants" of Harden saying the guard plans to explore opportunities elsewhere after this season, when he can be a free agent.

It asserted Harden has been frustrated by Irving’s part-time status, that he does not like coach Steve Nash’s late-game personnel use and that he does not enjoy living in Brooklyn — or paying the taxes that come with that.

"I just heard about this report, and I haven’t spoken to him about any of this," Nash said before the game. "I’m not sure what to believe. James and I speak all the time. We have a great relationship.

"So I’m not sure of the validity of these comments, to be honest with you. We talk."

Nash said the notion of Harden being concerned about personnel rotation "seems very strange seeing as though we have different guys available pretty much every other night.

"I don’t see James saying a lot of this stuff, and I feel like our relationship’s been really good. We’ve worked through a lot of things together this year."

Harden entered Tuesday night averaging 33.1 points when playing without both Durant and Irving.

With Durant out and Irving ineligible, Harden will be without them again against Denver at home on Wednesday. After that, Irving should be back for a five-game trip.

Harden turned down a long-term max extension with the Nets in October. If he does re-sign with the Nets this summer, he will be in line for an even bigger contract.