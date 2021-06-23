TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

James Harden turns down Olympic invite; Nets lose assistant Ime Udoka

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

The Nets learned on Wednesday they won’t have to worry about superstar James Harden reinjuring himself in the Olympics, and in another news development, they learned that assistant coach Ime Udoka is leaving to take over as head coach of the Atlantic Division rival Celtics.

Talk about a heavy news day. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report that Harden has withdrawn from his spot on the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in order to give the Grade 2 right hamstring strain he suffered in the second round of the playoffs three months to heal before training camp in September.

When Harden was named to the team on Monday along with Nets teammate Kevin Durant, general manager Sean Marks acknowledged it would be tough to turn down an opportunity to play for the United States, but he added, "For them to turn that down, they’ve got to look at the big picture and say, ‘I am not healthy.’"

Harden obviously reached that conclusion, but Durant remains as part of the 12-man Olympic roster.

In another development, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics were in the process of finalizing an agreement with 43-year-old Nets assistant Udoka to succeed president of basketball operations Brad Stevens as head coach. Udoka previously spent seven seasons under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, two in Philadelphia under previous 76ers head coach Brett Brown and joined the staff of first-time head coach Steve Nash last season with the Nets.

Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni also reportedly is a top candidate for the Portland job, and assistant Jacque Vaughn reportedly is on the short list for the New Orleans job.

"I’m assuming we will have turnover," Nash said in Monday’s media session. "I’m assuming some of these guys will get jobs because they’re that good and would really add a lot to an organization. So we’re here to support them . . . and we would be in a position where we have to replace a few."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

slanders fans before Game 4 of the Stanley
Isles' last game at Coliseum? Either way, the memories will last a lifetime.
The Islanders celebrate after their 3-2 win against
Islanders are historically survivors in Coliseum do-or-die games
Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders skates
What did Barzal learn from Game 5 for use in Game 6?
Marcus Stroman of the Mets is checked out
Source: Stroman's hip MRI shows 'no significant issues' 
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham during an NCAA Tournament
NBA mock draft 2021, round 1
Umpire Bill Miller checks the glove and hat
Lennon: Paste ban has all eyes glued on Gerrit Cole, and he passed first test
Didn’t find what you were looking for?