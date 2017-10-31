This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Evening
Few Clouds 45° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Rookie Jarrett Allen suffered foot strain in Sunday’s loss

Allen’s absence created more playing time for Tyler Zeller, the free-agent center they signed from Boston just before training camp.

Nets center Jarrett Allen during a game against

Nets center Jarrett Allen during a game against the Hawks at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan  greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

It’s a good thing the Nets have increased depth this season because the injury bug keeps nipping at their heels. The latest to get bitten was rookie center Jarrett Allen, who suffered a left foot strain in Sunday’s loss to the Nuggets.

“He went through shootaround today,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the Nets faced the Suns Tuesday night at Barclays Center. “His foot is still a little sore. We’re going to play it on the side of caution.”

Forward Quincy Acy (left groin strain) also sat out but is considered day-to-day. DeMarre Carroll returned from a one-game absence for right ankle soreness and started.

Allen’s absence created more playing time for Tyler Zeller, the free-agent center they signed from Boston just before training camp. Zeller made just two appearances totaling 15 minutes before facing the Suns, but Atkinson was confident in his experience and said Zeller has been working to extend his shooting range beyond the three-point arc.

“The great thing about Tyler is he’s played a lot of minutes in this league, playoff minutes,” Atkinson said. “This is why you have a guy like him on the roster. You feel comfortable, and he knows what we’re doing. In practice, he’ll stretch it to the corner. Definitely, (he has) a green light.”

Atkinson likes change of pace

Against Denver, Atkinson experimented with using backup point guard Spencer Dinwiddie with starter D’Angelo Russell moving off the ball to shooting guard. It’s not practical to consider starting both, but it’s a change of pace the coach likes.

“I think it’s something we have to look at,” Atkinson said. “I do like it because I think D’Angelo is pretty good off the ball. We have to find that balance where we can get him off the ball a little.”

As for Dinwiddie’s improved play, Atkinson added, “He’s shooting really well. If he continues to play really well, we’ll have to find more minutes for him. There’s no choice.”

Newsday

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

The Jets acquired cornerback Rashard Robinson from the Jets acquire cornerback Robinson from 49ers
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley signals a first down Source: Jets’ Kerley may be suspended by NFL
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is under review Jets' Kerley under review for possible suspension
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins looks on from the Giants suspend CB Jenkins indefinitely
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talk about their J.Lo, A-Rod reveal how their relationship began
Jeffrey Hathaway, Vice President and Director of Hofstra Jeff Hathaway to leave as Hofstra’s AD in 2018