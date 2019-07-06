LAS VEGAS — If the Nets’ summer league opener on Friday was any indication, the emphasis will be on preparing current starters Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs as well as backups Dzanan Musa and Theo Pinson, who both spent most of their time in the G League last season, to compete for spots in the rotation on what promises to be a much more talented roster with the coming additions of Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan (and Kevin Durant, after he takes a year off to recover from his ruptured Achilles tendon).

Those four veterans all played from 25 to 29 minutes and all scored in double figures, and summer league coach Adam Harrington used only nine players on his 15-man roster.

“We’re taking it game by game, but we definitely came out here with the thought of giving them as much experience as possible and putting them in some different situations,” Harrington said of the Nets’ young vets.

“Everybody on our roster is going to get an opportunity, but for those guys, we’re going to heavily rely on them to not only do it on the basketball court but lead off the court.”

Musa, last season’s first-round pick, played only 39 NBA minutes last season, so this is an important chance to show he can compete for second-team minutes at two-guard or small forward. He had 12 points in the opener but hit only four of 13 shots.

“I think he’s looked at the roster, and he wants to be a part of it,” Harrington said. “As soon as the season was over, he’s been in the gym the whole time. It’s really exciting for him to get an opportunity. He had a really great year in the G League last year, and now, he’s out here in front of everybody and can show what he’s been working on.”

Kurucs, who was a surprise last season as a second-round pick who wound up starting 46 games, is tight with Musa and Pinson since they all came in together last season, and he is encouraging their progress and has shown what it takes to compete.

“They’re great guys,” Kurucs said. “They have put in a lot of work this summer. Musa got better with his shot and his decisions. Theo has been great, he’s doing his thing. He’s trying to drive it more and shoot it more the next game. They are competing and playing tough and showing they want to play. It’s good to see guys progressing and getting better at the things they were not so good.”