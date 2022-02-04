Nets reportedly open to trading James Harden

The Nets didn’t have James Harden against the Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City as they tried to snap a six-game losing streak. Harden missed the game because of left hamstring tightness.

How much longer will the Nets have Harden at all? With the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaching, that appears to be an open question.

The Athletic reported on Friday that the Nets "are believed to be open to discussing a deal" that would send Harden to the 76ers for disgruntled guard Ben Simmons.

According to the report, the Nets would look to acquire several players in addition to Simmons, who has not played this season after asking Philadelphia to trade him in the offseason. The Athletic noted that the 76ers have role players such as Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could interest the Nets.

Reports have been swirling around Harden for some time. First, that he is not happy with the Nets. Then, that the Nets were not considering trading him before the deadline. And, now, that the Nets have reversed course and would listen to offers for Harden, who was named an All-Star Game reserve on Thursday.

Harden didn’t play like an All-Star in the Nets’ loss on Wednesday to the Kings in Sacramento, scoring four points in 37 minutes.

"I think [the injury] was a factor," coach Steve Nash said before Friday’s game. "I know it was a factor."

Harden also missed a game on Jan. 26 because of hamstring tightness.

"Hopefully he’s able to go on Sunday [at Denver]," Nash said. "I don’t think it’s that bad. I think it’s just a precaution. Really make sure we can strengthen him, give him an extra day. See if that gives us big dividends because it’s just not worth risking him like last year when we lost him for an extended period."

Asked about the trade deadline, Nash said he didn’t expect Nets brass to overreact to the losing streak the team brought into Friday’s game.

"I don’t think our organization’s the type that’s reactive," he said. " ‘We lost a game. Let’s make a trade.’ I think we’ve built something here that we feel we have a great chance to compete for a championship if healthy. So none of us are panicking or saying we don’t have the pieces to win. We just haven’t had them on the floor at the same time."

Harris update. Joe Harris, who hasn’t played since Nov. 14 after Nov. 29 ankle surgery, was supposed to be back by now. But Harris had a setback during his rehab and might need a second surgery, although he’s still not ruling out a return this season.

"The rehab in general has obviously gone a little bit longer than initially anticipated, but that’s how some of this stuff goes," Harris told reporters on Friday, according to ESPN.com. "The biggest thing with me right now is I’m just trying to get healthy. So when my ankle is right and I’m feeling good enough to play, that’s when I’m going to be able to come back."