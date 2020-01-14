Nets owner Joseph Tsai, who was in attendance for the Nets-Jazz game at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, said in a pregame interview with YES Network that he was “absolutely” willing to pay a luxury tax going forward.

Tsai also mentioned the possibility of the Nets winning a championship.

That may happen someday. But the Nets could not overcome the hottest team in the NBA on Tuesday night, leaving dreams of a championship celebration at the confluence of Flatbush and Atlantic Avenues for another night.

Joe Ingles scored 27, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds as the Jazz won its 10th in a row, 118-107.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets (18-21) with 32 points and 11 assists in 32 minutes in his second game back from a shoulder injury. Irving shot 12-for-19.

The Nets, who had won two in a row after a seven-game losing streak, play at Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game that the plan was for Irving to play in both games.

Tsai, who became sole owner of the Nets and the arena in August, was asked on YES if he is willing to pay the luxury tax to make the Nets a true title contender.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I think the fans expect that we [will] win a championship and the good thing is I do believe we have the pieces in place. I mean, now we have some injuries and people are coming back, but the fundamental pieces are in place to perhaps go all the way. I’m absolutely comfortable that if we pay luxury tax, that’s fine.”

The Nets, who fell behind by as much as 20 in the third quarter, closed to within eight (99-91) with 6:46 left in the fourth. That was as close as they could get.

The Nets’ early effort did not appear to please Atkinson. The perturbed coach called a timeout with two minutes left in the first quarter after Utah’s crawling Jordan Clarkson beat a pair of Nets to a loose ball and fed Tony Bradley for a stuff and a 25-20 Jazz lead.

After the timeout, the Nets scored the next six points to take the lead. But Mitchell hit a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds left to put the Jazz back on top. And, to potentially further perturb Atkinson, former Knick Emmanuel Mudiay stole the ensuing inbounds pass and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to make it 30-26 Jazz after one.

After the Nets closed the gap, the Jazz used a 14-2 run at the end of the second quarter to take a 59-45 lead into halftime. The Nets missed their last seven shots of the half.

Mitchell hit a three to open the second half and Ingles hit one for the Jazz with 8:02 left in the third. That second one expanded Utah’s lead to 76-56 and led to another timeout by the exasperated Atkinson, who had been whistled for a technical foul three minutes earlier after a foul call on Spencer Dinwiddie (17 points).

The Nets blew out the hapless Hawks on Sunday in Irving’s first game back. Atkinson refused to concede that the Jazz, which improved to 28-12, represented a higher challenge level.

“Every team’s a challenge in this league,” Atkinson said. “Just take it little by little, quarter by quarter, play by play. Keep on focusing on the Nets and us improving. [We] can’t control the schedule. I’m just as nervous about this game as I was [for] Atlanta. It doesn’t really matter. I don’t really look at the jersey. Just make sure we’re prepared to compete at a high level.”

Notes & quotes: Wilson Chandler (hamstring) and Garrett Temple (knee contusion) were among the inactive Nets. Both played in the previous game after sitting out Friday vs. Miami with the same injuries.