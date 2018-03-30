Nets’ Joe Harris is in high gear driving to basket

MIAMI — When the Nets first went to work developing Joe Harris, the idea was he could be comparable to elite spot-up shoot Kyle Korver that Kenny Atkinson once coached as an assistant in Atlanta. But as Atkinson is happy to point out, Harris has become an even more complete player than Korver because of his driving ability.

Going into the Nets’ next game against the Heat Saturday night at American Airlines Arena, Atkinson noted one mind-blowing stat that underlines the improvement Harris has made. Of all the players in the NBA with at least 100 field goal attempts on drives to the rim, Harris’ percentage of 59.2 is second only to LeBron James’ 60.7 conversion rate. Think about that for a minute.

Finishing at the rim was a key point of emphasis during the offseason.

“Obviously, my role is shooter trying to take my numbers to another level, but when you do shoot the ball at a high level, you’re going to have opportunities for drives just because (defenders) are going to be running you off the line,” Harris said. “We worked on being able to put the ball on the deck when somebody runs you off the line, and you either finish or make a play for somebody else.”

Atkinson is fond of referring to Harris as a “tight end” because of the physicality he possesses as a 6-6, 220-pound guard. In fact, Harris played quarterback in high school, but he has developed his strength, and it shows.

“I played football growing up,” Harris said. “I used to lift quite a bit when I was in high school, and then I got to Virginia and they had a good strength and conditioning program coach there. I put on some weight. I play around 220. So, I’m heavier than I look. Kenny likes to say I’m big-boned.”

Harris’ ability to drive to the rim has helped him reach career highs in scoring average (10.6) and field goal percentage, and he has achieved his primary goal of becoming an elite three-point shooter with a percentage of 41.5. Since January 1, his 46.8 three-point percentage is second only to Kevin Durant’s 47.0. His 44.3 percentage on threes shot “above the break,” eliminating corner threes, is second only to Steph Curry’s 44.4 for the season. The next three-pointer Harris makes in a reserve role will be his 116th, breaking a tie with Mirza Teletovic for the Nets record for threes made off the bench.

It would hurt to lose Harris when he becomes a free agent this summer.

“We’ll address that in the offseason,” Atkinson said. “As a coach, you love continuity because it’s easier to coach that way. That’s how a team gets better. We also understand Joe’s situation. I think that will work itself out in the offseason.”

Harris will have a business decision to make, but he’s emphatic about how much he has appreciated working with the Nets. “I’ve really enjoyed being here,” Harris said. “It’s the first