After trailing by 16 points early in the third period, the Nets staged a strong second-half comeback to pull within two points of Utah in their third and final scrimmage Monday night at the Disney World campus in Orlando. But former Hofstra star Justin Wright-Foreman was tough down the stretch, scoring the last seven points for the Jazz in their 112-107 victory.

The Nets had a chance to tie the game at 105 at the 1:34 mark, but Dzanan Musa missed two foul shots. A jumper by Rodions Kurucs pulled the Nets within 107-105 with 41.5 seconds left, but Wright-Foreman took over and the Nets finished 1-2 in their scrimmages.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 23 points and six assists, Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Tyler Johnson had 11 points off the bench. Rudy Gobert topped the Jazz with 20 points and seven rebounds and Mike Conley added 18 points.

Before the game, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said he was planning to boost playing time for his regular starters as a means of preparing them for the NBA re-start against the Magic on Friday afternoon.

“We are approaching it that way, which means we’ll have increased minutes, and rotations probably will look a little different than you’ve seen in the past,” he said. “Overall, the objective is to make sure our guys are feeling good coming out of this game, feeling good with more minutes and see how they react to it. That’s the test for us, and we’re looking forward to it.”

The undersized Nets failed miserably in the first half at the defensive end, just as they did in a blowout loss to the Pelicans in their first scrimmage. The Jazz led by as many as 14 points on their way to a 62-50 halftime advantage. They shot 45.5% from three-point range (10-for-22) and outrebounded the Nets, 28-19, at the break.

The Jazz pushed their lead to 16 points early in the third period, but the Nets responded with a 13-0 run that included six points by Allen and ended with a three-pointer by Garrett Temple at the 5:35 mark that cut the Nets’ deficit to 70-67. But the Jazz regained control and pushed their lead back to 82-70 heading to the fourth quarter.

Notes & quotes: Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is not taking part in the NBA re-start while recovering from shoulder surgery, announced he is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who are choosing not to play this season because they are focusing on social justice work or because they have concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic . . . Neither veteran Jamal Crawford nor G League standout Dona Hall played against the Jazz, but Vaughn expressed faith in Crawford’s ability to fit in with the Nets when their season resumes. “I would say Jamal is definitely ahead just because he’s played over 1,300 games in his career,” Vaughn said. “He’s a guy that understands his body, understands the different flows of the game and how he can impact the game. Conversely, with Donta being a younger player, we’ll need a little bit more input on how he can impact the team. Fully confident in Jamal’s ability to impact the game when he does return for us.”