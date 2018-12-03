If there’s one thing in which the Nets take great pride, it’s their locker-room culture promoting a team-first, family atmosphere. But with the Nets stuck in a six-game losing streak before facing Cleveland Monday night at Barclays Center, veteran Kenneth Faried made his unhappiness over his lack of playing time clear on social media.

Faried, who made eight brief appearances in the Nets’ first 24 games, “liked” several fan comments on Instagram, suggesting the eight-year veteran, should receive more playing time. One of the comments liked by Faried described fellow veteran Jared Dudley, who has played a significant role, as “a bum.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson addressed Faried’s issues before the game, saying he and the player have had several one-on-one conversations that he described as “productive and honest. I understand his frustration, and we’ll continue to talk and I’ll continue to be honest with him.

“The social media stuff I don’t really pay attention to quite honestly. It’s what happens in our locker room and how he conducts himself with me and the team. His work ethic’s excellent. I do feel we have a group of bigs that have played pretty well together. It’s not a slight against Kenneth. I think he’ll help us at some points in the season. Just going to have to have patience.”

Faried was not available for comment.

Harris sits out again

Forward Joe Harris (adductor strain) sat out his third straight game but appears on track to play against the Thunder Wednesday night at Barclays Center. “He’s very close,” Atkinson said. “It was nip and tuck whether he was going to play tonight. On Sunday, he had a good workout. He went through shootaround today. He did shooting before the game. The performance team thinks it’s better to give him one more game.”…For the third straight game with Harris out, Atkinson started Spencer Dinwiddie at guard next to D’Angelo Russell and moved Allen Crabbe to small forward.