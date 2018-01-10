Kenny Atkinson Wednesday took a charitable approach to two missed calls that potentially cost the Nets their game against the Raptors Monday and even came to the defense of the league’s referees.

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report indicated two blown non-calls against the Nets in their overtime 114-113 loss — one when Serge Ibaka made contact with Spencer Dinwiddie’s wrist near the rim on Dinwiddie’s failed dunk attempt with 1:19 to go, and another with 17 seconds left, when Fred VanVleet blocked Allan Crabbe’s drive to the basket — a bucket that tied the score.

“I think those guys, the referees, do a heck of a job,” said Atkinson, while declining to address the details of the Two Minute Report specifically. “I’ve been privy to their process. The coaches’ association, we get to meet with them, and I know they are held to a high, high standard by the NBA. They have an incredible review process. There’s a process where the coaches evaluate them. I don’t think there’s a group that’s held more accountable than them in the league. It’s a tough, tough game to referee.”

Before Wednesday’s contest against the Pistons, the Nets had played a franchise-high five straight games with margins of three points or fewer, and lost three, including that game against the Raptors. After that matchup, DeMarre Carroll, too, said the Nets can’t rely on the referees to “bail [them] out.”

Atkinson agreed. “We’ve got to earn our respect through our play and that’s the way we feel . . . I think DeMarre is a heck of a leader. Being in the league, he can really educate our guys. He’s got a heck of a relationship with the refs. I think they respect how he plays.”

Crabbe OK

Crabbe (shin) went from doubtful Wednesday morning to starting Wednesday night, something Atkinson called a happy surprise.

“Yesterday, it did not look good. From the medical team, from him, it wasn’t looking good. He came in today. Obviously we didn’t have shootaround. He came in, got in some treatment. [We were] happily surprised . . . Just very happy that he’s playing, because if you’re down him and DeMarre, it makes it, obviously, it really thins out your wing rotation. Good news for us.”