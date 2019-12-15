It’s not going to be so easy this year.

That appeared to be the Nets’ message to the 76ers Sunday night when they defeated one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, 109-89, at Barclays Center.

The game was the first between the two teams since Philadelphia defeated the Nets in five games in the first round of the 2018-19 playoffs. Though the current rosters of both teams look a little different than the ones that played each other in April, and because both teams were missing star players, there is little doubt that the Nets wanted to issue some sort of alert to one of the NBA’s elites.

“They’re kind of at a different level from us right now, but it’d be great [to have a rivalry], considering the proximity and Philly and that whole thing and the excellent team they have,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “I know it gets my competitive juices going, just having memories of that playoff series. It got a little physical, a little testy, so those are good competitive things.”

With the loss, Philadelphia (20-8) dropped into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers entered the game with five straight wins and victories in nine of their last 10, but played the Nets without leading scorer Joel Embiid, who was ruled out before the game with a respiratory illness. Embiid, though, also didn’t play Game 3 of the playoff series won by Philadelphia, 131-115.

“It’s no easy task playing them without him,” Atkinson predicted before the Sunday’s game.

Well, it did look easy for a good part of the game as the Nets won what could be a considered a statement game on many levels.

Since starting the season 4-7, the Nets (14-12) have won 10 of 15. Sunday’s win was particularly impressive because the Nets lost a tough game less than 24 hours earlier in Toronto.

The Nets led from the middle of the first quarter and by double-digits all through the second half. Their defense held the 76ers to just 5-for-26 (19.2%) from three-point range and 43% overall. The Nets were 9-for-24 (37.5%) on shots from downtown.

“One of our best defensive performances since I’ve been here,” Atkinson said. “They are a top offensive team.”

Spencer Dinwiddie led all scorers with 24 points to go with six assists. Joe Harris had 16 points and shot 7-for-11. Garrett Temple and DeAndre Jordan each added 13 points and Jordan led the team with 11 rebounds.

Ben Simmons led the Sixers with 20 points. Former Long Island Lutheran star Tobias Harris scored 17 points and shot 8-for-17.

Atkinson said before the game that his team and staff really grew during last season’s playoff series and there’s nothing that he would like more than another crack at it with this group of players.

“It was a crash course in pressure, game planning, media, just the whole everything that goes with it,” Atkinson said. “I really enjoyed it. I want another chance at it. Obviously, it was exciting playing Philly. I thought the Brooklyn-Philly matchup was neat. I enjoyed it, didn’t enjoy the 4-1.”

That was clear Sunday night.