Of course people were worried about the egos.

When you have three superstars together on a super team like the Nets, it was only natural for outsiders to wonder if they could coexist harmoniously. But it seems as if James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are proving doubters wrong — and it isn’t in spite of the egos, Durant said, but because of them.

In a SiriusXM conversation with Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Durant in the Olympics, the Nets star said there was a level of hesitation among the Big Three when they first got together, but they’ve learned to adapt.

"I remembered those conversations you [Krzyzewski] would have with us [when you were coaching the Olympics] and telling us like, ‘You guys have egos and it's good to have egos,’ " Durant told him on "Basketball and Beyond with Coach K." "’We need you to bring that to the team. But at certain moments, certain guys are going to shine more than others.’"

Durant said he went through similar growing pains with the Warriors, where they had to be careful to not be "too unselfish to the point that it’ll hurt the team."

"We need everybody to be themselves," Durant said. "Early on, James was passing too much, I felt like, and then he started to be aggressive to score. Then Kyrie, the same way. And now we’re starting to feed off each other."

The Nets have a 116.1 offensive efficiency, second in the league, and have posted a 120.1 rating since the Harden trade. The trio combined for 90 points in Tuesday’s 124-120 win against the Clippers, with Harden kicking in 14 assists. In fact, Harden has been a beacon of adaptability — facilitating Durant and Irving’s scoring bursts and them seamlessly switching to a scoring role as needed. Harden is averaging 11.2 assists per game (12.0 with the Nets), which matches his career high, while his 24.4 points per game is the lowest it’s been since the 2011-2012 season. In this case, with this team, that works just fine.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"As a coach you always worry" about whether the chemistry will work, Steve Nash said. "I feel like there’s a synergy that’s possible. I think it’s been pretty quick in how willing they are to play off each other or to not unsettle the trio or the group, which is great, and they still have a long way to go. They can get a lot better in their connectivity and their collective play, but for an early review, it’s been really positive in just the fact of how willing they are to share and to root for one another, and that’s the foundation of something special."

Irving agrees, and said he’s enjoyed watching it develop.

"It’s great to have Kevin Durant yell at you to get in the right spot, or have James Harden give you a cue with his eyes to be in the right spot because they’re so great," Irving said earlier this week. "So sometimes you get caught watching, and we’ve just got to stay active and do the little things for those guys to complement them and that goes back with sacrifice and compromise, all of us. Sometimes it’s not going to be a 39-point night for me, and I’m OK with that."

And when that happens, Irving seems certain his counterparts will step up and display a balance between a healthy ego and unselfish play that needs to happen for this team to work.

"The beautiful thing is that we’re interchangeable," Irving said. "Some nights, one of us can have a big night, the other guy can have multiple assists, multiple rebounds, and like I said, we just want to complement each other well as a group. I don’t want to get too stuck on talking about us three, but we do lead this group with the other guys."

All-Star Game OK with Nash

While Nash is very worried about the minutes his superstars are racking up, he’s otherwise not worried about the NBA’s decision to host an All-Star Game this year. The game will be held in Atlanta, where COVID-19 numbers are high.

"I get cold sweats thinking about how many minutes all these guys are playing, but that's just the nature of this season and all the things that have been thrown at us, so I'll leave that at that," he said. "I trust that [the NBA] will create a bubble that's safe for that game. I trust that they have experience now with the bubble and this pseudo-bubble that we're living in right now, and that they'll put the players in a position to be safe."