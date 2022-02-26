MILWAUKEE — Kevin Durant should be back on the court next week.

So said Nets coach Steve Nash Saturday morning after Durant joined the team in a high intensity workout at the team’s shootaround here before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Every day he’s closer," Nash said. "We’ll see. I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure. It could be quick. It could be the whole week barring setbacks."

After Saturday’s game in Milwaukee, the Nets host Toronto on Monday, play at Toronto on Tuesday and host Miami on Thursday.

The sooner Durant returns the better for the Nets. Since injuring the MCL in his left knee on January 15, the Nets have been in a downward spiral. The team has lost 14 of the last 18 games, falling from first place to eighth in the Eastern Conference.

With just 22 games left heading into Saturday night’s game, there had been conjecture that Durant would try to come back for the game in Milwaukee. Nash said, however, that this game was really never under discussion. Nash said they would like him to get a few more high-intensity workouts, which he defines as playing either half or full court games with the Nets stay-ready group.

"We'll see how he comes out of it," Nash said when asked how many high-intensity workouts Durant needs to be ready to return. "It could be four, five. It was a little more serious injury."

Notes and quotes: Nash said Ben Simmons "still had some time ahead of him" before he is ready to play. Simmons, who came to the Nets in the James Harden trade, has not played all season. He traveled with the team to Milwaukee but did mostly individual work. "He’s doing physio, strength and conditioning and skill work," Nash said. "He’s building his body back up and his game." . . . Nash said there has been no decision on whether Joe Harris will have to go through another surgery to address the bone particle in his ankle. "The only update I have is that he’s still in the process and working through it," Nash said of Harris’ rehab. Harris has played in just 14 games this season.