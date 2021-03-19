There still is no specific timetable for the return of Kevin Durant from his hamstring injury and the addition of free-agent Blake Griffin, who has been working on his conditioning after not playing the past five weeks, but the excitement for them to join the Nets’ lineup is palpable. Both players accompanied the Nets on the two-game road trip that ended Friday night in Orlando.

"KD has been around getting treatments and doing his ramp-up," veteran forward Jeff Green said. "Blake has been around doing his ramp-up. They’ve been there supporting us throughout this whole journey that we’ve been on. They’ve been there every step of the way. They’re very eager to get back out there on the floor, I can tell you that.

"It’s going to be exciting to see. I don’t know when Blake is coming back, but I think soon. It’s going to be exciting. And also Kevin. I’m excited to get them back on the floor and get them back playing."

Prior to the Magic game, Nets coach Steve Nash was asked if there is any chance Griffin might be ready to make his Nets debut against the Wizards on Sunday at Barclays Center.

"I don’t know," Nash said. "I think he is getting closer. I think he’s doing great, looks good and is improving and is working hard off the floor as well. I think he’s addressing all the things he needs to address to land safely back in the game and to transition into our team. That’s not easy. We don’t take that for granted.

"He has to adapt to the way we play, new teammates, new system, new style. But he’s doing everything you could ask for. I think just his presence is important because he is an intelligent, mature, experienced player. We’re looking forward to having him back. I don’t know when that will be, but I think it’s coming. He does look really good right now."