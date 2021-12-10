ATLANTA — If nothing else this season, the Nets have learned how to play from behind no matter how big the deficit. For the third time in as many games on their current road trip, they dug a double-digit, second-half deficit, but Nic Claxton came off the bench to help shut down Hawks star Trae Young, and with the game tied at 95, Kevin Durant and James Harden combined to score 14 of the Nets’ final 18 points in a 113-105 victory Friday night at State Farm Arena.

After trailing by 11 in the third period, the Nets fought back within two at the end of the period and gained a 95-93 lead on a Claxton dunk with 9:43 left. The Hawks tied it, but the Nets responded with an 8-0 surge to push their lead to a game-high 103-95 with 5:24 to go.

Durant paced the Nets (18-8) with 31 points, Harden totaled 20 points to go with 11 assists, and LaMarcus Aldridge and Bruce Brown each scored 15. Claxton entered with 5:22 left in the third period and held Young scoreless for more than 13 minutes before a late six-point burst in the final period. Young led the Hawks (13-13) with 31 points but shot just 10-for-27. John Collins added 20 points and Kevin Huerter scored 19, including 5-for-7 three-point shooting.

After resting two nights earlier in Houston on the second game of a back-to-back, Durant and Aldridge returned to the lineup. After that loss to the Rockets, Harden expressed some frustration about being undermanned and, in his own case, having to play 85 minutes in the back-to-back games.

Harden said he would have to see how he felt on game day before deciding whether he would rest or not, but when the time came, he was not on the injury report.

"He wants to play," Nets coach Steve Nash explained. "That’s it."

Asked if he worried about the heavy workload Harden has carried recently, Nash said, "I do, but he wants to play tonight. So that’s the decision. He wants to go. If he’s ready to play, I’m not going to argue with him. He’ll play."

The Nets struggled to manufacture offense while losing in Houston, so Durant’s return figured to be absolutely pivotal. "Kevin's [play] speaks for itself," Nash said. "He’s playing at an incredibly high level, maybe as well as he’s ever played at both ends of the floor.

"For him to be as efficient and to be scoring the way that he is — not to mention that his defense has been largely very good — it’s incredible."

When the game began, the Nets were anything but efficient, committing turnovers on three of the first four possessions as the Hawks took a quick 10-2 lead. But that’s when Durant and the Nets’ defense kicked in. Durant scored eight points in a 14-2 run to take a 16-12 lead. The Hawks shot 1-for-11 in that span with three turnovers.

In the second period, the teams traded baskets and the lead until the Hawks finished with a 7-2 burst to assume a 55-52 halftime lead. At that point, Durant had 17 points and the Nets were shooting 53.2% from the field while holding the Hawks to 39.6% shooting. The difference came at the foul line, where the Hawks were 11-for-13 on free throws compared to 0-for-1 by the Nets.

Early in the third period, the Hawks created separation with a 14-4 run that included six points from Young to build their biggest lead to that point at 73-62. But the Nets are nothing if not resilient, and they put together an extended 27-15 run that included a trio of threes from Cam Thomas to take a brief lead before settling for a 91-89 third-quarter deficit.