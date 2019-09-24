Nets general manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that Kevin Durant's rehab is going well, but the team does not expect Durant to play this season.

Marks, speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, said the decision to play this year will ultimately be up to Durant, “but there is a lot at stake and it’s a long-term process. There are a lot of people involved in his rehab and there will be a group decision.”

Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, signed a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets on July 1 after three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, who ended Golden State's quest for a third straight title.

The Nets also added top-tier free agent Kyrie Irving this offseason. Durant said his desire to play with Irving was a factor in his decision to sign with the Nets.

Marks said Irving went to the hospital earlier Tuesday after he was elbowed in the face during practice. Head coach Kenny Atkinson, who was scheduled to be at the news conference, instead went with Irving to the hospital. Marks said there was no word on the severity of Irving's injury.

Besides Durant and Irving, the Nets also are adding DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Garrett Temple, Wilson Chandler and David Nwaba to their core of young players. Nets training camp opens Friday.