The Nets went wild on offense in the second half as they hit a franchise-record 27 three-pointers and got a 40-point game from Kyrie Irving to record a 136-125 victory over the Kings Monday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The key to the game was a 20-0 run by the Nets in the third quarter that gave them a 22-point lead. They began the fourth quarter with another 25-12 run that included eight points by Jeff Green to build a 128-100 lead.

The three-pointer by Green that ended that run was the 26th of the game to set a Nets franchise record. They ultimately shot 27-of-47 from three-point range (57.4%) which left them third in NBA history from three-point range in a single game.

Kyrie Irving led seven double-digits scorers for the Nets (17-12) with 40 points on 15-for-22 shooting, James Harden had a triple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists, and the Nets shot 57.3% overall (51-of-89). The Kings (12-15) were led by Hassan Whiteside, who came off the bench to score 26 points, pull down 16 rebounds and block five shots. Cory Joseph added 22 points, Buddy Hield totaled 21.

"It felt good just swinging the basketball to one another," Irving said on his postgame TV interview.

At that point, center DeAndre Jordan walked past and shouted out, "Shooting guard," which was a reference to Irving’s recent admission that he told Harden to be the point guard while he would be the shooting guard.

"We want to let the defense lead to our offensive capabilities," Irving said. "I feel like we did that tonight."

Kevin Durant was sidelined by a hamstring injury, but DeAndre Jordan returned from a one-game absence for family related matters. "We're excited to have him back," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "We missed him, and he'll be ready to go tonight."

In his previous game, Jordan was the catalyst for the Nets’ best defensive performance of the season against the Pacers. But apparently, Nash wasn’t excited enough to return Jordan to the starting lineup. He went with a small-ball lineup with Jeff Green at center alongside guards Irving, Harden, Harris and Bruce Brown.

Nash did not reveal his starting lineup ahead of time, but he hinted at it, saying, "We’ll see more lineup changes. It’s just the nature of the season. This is going to be a year that’s going to throw a lot of things at us…It’s the nature of playing a water-logged schedule and everything we’re dealing with this year. The lineups will continue to change, but I think we get excited every time there’s a different lineup that suits our chances of winning that night."

The Kings also were without their starting center Richaun Holmes. The result was predictable with a Kings team that plays at a face pace with point guard Fox. They led at the end of a high-scoring first quarter, 37-36.

Midway through the second period, the Nets put together a 12-3 surge that included five points from a rejuvenated Landry Shamet to take a 58-49 lead. But that lead shrank to 74-68 in a high-scoring first half that marked the second-most first-half points for the Nets this season.

Irving and Harden combined for 41 of the Nets first-half points, and the shooting percentages for both teams were off the charts. The Nets shot 60.9% overall and 66.7% from three-point range with a franchise-record 14 three-pointers on 21 attempts in the first half. The Kings shot 52.0% overall and 42.1 percent from three-point range (8-19).

During the third quarter, the Nets finally got a series of stops, causing the Kings to shoot 0-for-6 and forcing three turnovers. It lead to a 20-0 Nets run that included eight points from Irving and six from Harris for a 102-80 lead. That’s what it took to break the Kings’ will. The third period ended with the Nets in front, 107-88 going to the final quarter, and the Kings offered no resistance the rest of the way.