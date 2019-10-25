Kyrie Irving didn’t score another 50 points, but he got the happy ending that eluded him in the opener. Down by three going into the final minute, Irving scored five straight points, including the go-ahead three-pointer, as the Nets scored a 113-109 victory over the crosstown rival Knicks on Friday night at Barclays Center.

Nets fans were in a celebratory mood when the lead reached 19 points in the third period, but just as they did in the opener when they blew an eight-point fourth-quarter lead, the Nets faltered down the stretch. Irving entered the game and hit a midrange jumper for a 10-point lead with 7:41 to play.

But the Nets were scoreless on 11 of their next 12 possessions as the Knicks put together a 15-4 run, including three three-pointers by benchwarmer Wayne Ellington to grab a 109-106 lead. Curiously, Caris LeVert was glued to the bench during that stretch as coach Kenny Atkinson stuck with a backcourt of Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Finally, the Nets bought time with five straight stops on defense before Irving hit a jumper from the top of the key with 59.4 seconds to go and followed with a right-wing three at 21.9 to restore a 111-109 Nets lead.

The Knicks had a chance to tie, but Julius Randle lost the ball on a turnover at the 11.2 mark. Dinwiddie was fouled with 8.9 seconds left and made both for a four-point cushion before Ellington turned it over on the last of seven straight scoreless possessions by the Knicks.

Irving topped the Nets (1-1) with 26 points and five assists, and Dinwiddie added 20 points and five assists. The Knicks (0-2) were led by Allonzo Trier with 22 points and got 16 each from R.J. Barrett and Kevin Knox. They also hit 17 of 25 three-pointers (68.0 percent).

The first Nets-Knicks meeting of the season took on a festive air for the home team, which gave away Irving jerseys as if to troll the Knicks, who lost Irving and Kevin Durant to the Nets in the free-agent sweepstakes. As soon as the Knicks took the floor in pregame warm-ups, “The Block” began a taunting chant, “We got Ky-rie! We got Ky-rie!” That was followed by: “Where is Zi-on!” That was a reference to the fact that the Knicks had the NBA’s worst record but did not get the top draft pick.

When the talking stopped and the ball was tossed up, the Nets got into their offense much more effectively than they did in their opening overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Irving got Taurean Prince and Joe Harris going early, and this time, the offense continued to flow when he went to the bench. The T-wolves outscored the Nets 26-9 when Irving was on the bench in the first half of the opener, but the Nets outscored the Knicks when Irving sat for more than nine minutes.

Shortly after Irving returned, the Nets pushed their lead to a high of 16 points on a Harris three-pointer. When the half ended, the Nets still held a 64-51 lead, and Irving had 15 points in just 14 minutes. Near the end of the second period, the passion was evident on both sides when Bobby Portis got into a tussle with Irving for a held ball, and Prince pulled Portis away. Portis and Prince got a double technical.

In the third period, the Nets pushed their lead as high as 19 points but saw it wither to 94-83 at the end of the period. When the Knicks opened the final quarter with a a pair of threes from Knox and another by Marcus Morris to cut the difference to six with 9:34 left, you could feel the heat in the rivalry.