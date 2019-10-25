TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets vs. Knicks

Print

The Nets and Knicks face off in Brooklyn on Friday Oct. 15, 2019.

Caris LeVert of the Nets drives to the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Caris LeVert of the Nets drives to the hoop past Kevin Knox II of the Knicks during the first half at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant of the Nets have a laugh on the bench in the first half at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Jarrett Allen #31 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jarrett Allen of the Nets dunks the ball during the first quarter against the Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets drives against Elfrid Payton of the Knicks during the first half at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets goes to the hoop during the second quarter against Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets goes to the hoop during the second quarter against Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Jarrett Allen #31 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jarrett Allen of the Nets dunks the ball during the first quarter against the Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets goes
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joe Harris of the Nets goes to the hoop for a basket during the first quarter against the Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets goes to the hoop during the second quarter against Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets and
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

DeAndre Jordan of the Nets and Marcus Morris Sr. of the Knicks have word in the first half at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets loses
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Caris LeVert of the Nets loses the ball in the first half against Taj Gibson, Julius Randle and Kevin Knox II of the Knicks at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Kevin Knox II #20 of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kevin Knox II of the Knicks steals the ball in the first half from Caris LeVert of the Nets at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Julius Randle of the Knicks and DeAndre Jordan of the Nets battle for a rebound in the first half at Barclays Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams heads to the Jets teammates speak up for Williams as trade deadline nears
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders skates with the Islanders have NHL's fewest power plays by far
All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison will face his Giants will face five ex-teammates against Lions
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz watches from the Isles have thrived in second game of back-to-backs
Maggie Tursi crosses the finish line as the Can Maggie Tursi repeat as Suffolk marathon winner?
Sam Darnold of the Jets in the first Jets-Jaguars Preview
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search