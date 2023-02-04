SportsBasketballBrooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving out for Nets' game vs. Wizards

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in New York. Irving has asked the Nets for a trade, according to ESPN and The Athletic. Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, the news outlets reported Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Kyrie Irving will not play for the Nets on Saturday night, a day after he told the team he would like to be traded.

The Nets said Irving's absence was due to right calf soreness, adding him to the injury report for their game against the Washington Wizards. Irving had not been listed on the report either Friday night or Saturday morning.

Irving asked the Nets for a trade Friday, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The All-Star has been frustrated that the Nets have thus far refused to give him an extension on his contact that expires after this season.

The Nets, still playing without Kevin Durant because of a sprained knee ligament, have two more games after Saturday before the trade deadline Thursday afternoon.

Ben Simmons will also miss a fourth straight game with left knee soreness. He was downgraded after previously being listed as questionable.

-- The Associated Press

