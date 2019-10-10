Kyrie Irving leaves preseason game early

TODAY'S PAPER
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) speaks to the press during Nets training camp in Brooklyn on Oct. 1, 2019. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By The Associated Press
SHANGHAI — Kyrie Irving left the Nets' preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers about one minute after tip-off after taking a hit to the face.

Irving was attempting to play through a facial fracture, an injury that occurred in a pickup game last month. He was wearing a clear mask in an effort to protect his face, but appeared to bump into Lakers guard Rajon Rondo while playing defense just 1:06 into the contest.

Irving's face made contact with Rondo's upper arm. The Nets guard immediately winced in pain, took the mask off and motioned to the bench that he needed a substitute.

The Nets said Irving would not return to the game.

