Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 19 points and added four assists in his Nets home debut Friday night at Barclays Center, but the Nets’ defense was torched by the defending NBA champion Raptors in a 123-107 loss.

The Nets (3-1) got 13 points apiece from Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie, but they shot only 13 of 40 from three-point range (32.5 percent). They allowed 24-of-47 three-point shooting (51.1 percent) by the Raptors (2-2), who got 18 points from OG Anunoby and 15 points and 11 rebounds from Serge Ibaka.

As far as coach Kenny Atkinson was concerned, the final preseason game was an important dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s regular-season opener at home against the Timberwolves. It was especially so because Irving had played only 1:06 of the first three exhibition wins because of facial injuries.

“It’s great for him to get rhythm, great for him to get out there in front of the crowd,” Atkinson said. “Obviously, building chemistry with our guys…With Kyrie coming back, we get more feedback and see where we are.”

Atkinson praised Irving and Caris LeVert for the chemistry they have been building off the court and for how that has translated to an unselfish attitude on the court. “I think it’s important, that mutual respect,” Atkinson said. “It’s not like, ‘Hey, I need it. It’s mine all the time.’ I think you know we’ve always promoted multiple ballhandlers, play with the pass, share the ball. I’m pleased so far with the chemistry they have going on.”

Irving got a great cheer when he was introduced and then opened the game with a spin move in the key that freed him to hit a 15-foot jumper to start the scoring. But the rest of the first half was an exercise in frustration. Although he topped the Nets with nine first-half points and had two assists, Irving made just 4 of 13 shots and committed three turnovers.

The Raptors opened the second quarter by making four straight threes in a 12-3 run against the Nets’ second unit for a 40-31 lead. Their defense chased the Nets off the three-point line and held them to 6-of-21 shooting beyond the arc in the opening half.

Facing a Nets backcourt that included Irving, LeVert and Dinwiddie for the last three-plus minutes of the first half, the Raptors went on a 16-5 run for a 74-53 lead that was fueled by 14-of-25 three-point shooting. They finished the second quarter with a whopping 46 points, which was a terrible indictment of the Nets’ defense.

The Raptors reached the 90-point plateau with 5:50 left in the third quarter when center Marc Gasol drained a three for a 90-70 lead. The Raptors cleared their bench in the final period, but the Nets never got closer than 12 points.