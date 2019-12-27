Since Kyrie Irving went down, the Nets have been really good at rebounding from bad losses.

They will have a chance to do so once again on Saturday night, when they open up a three-game road trip in Houston.

Brooklyn (16-14) shot just 27 percent from the field and made only eight two-point field goals in an embarrassing 94-82 loss to the Knicks (8-24) on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

“I think we had some slippage last night,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday after putting his players through a practice that included contact drills. “Losing should never be comfortable. We were definitely not the aggressors.”

With Irving out, Brooklyn has managed to go 12-7 while ranking 25th in offensive efficiency and sixth in defensive efficiency. Spencer Dinwiddie (26 ppg, 6.9 apg) has been brilliant in the All-Star point guard’s absence, but the Nets’ supporting cast has struggled to score of late.

Irving (shoulder), who hasn’t played since Nov. 14, will not make the trip as he continues his rehab. There is still no timetable for his return.

“He worked on-court today, I watched the workout, it was pretty intense,” Atkinson said of Irving.

However, Caris LeVert (thumb), who hasn’t played since Nov. 10, will travel with the Nets and could find himself back in the lineup before Brooklyn returns home. The Nets also play Minnesota (Dec. 30) and Dallas (Jan. 2) on the trip.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He’s integrating himself into contact practices,” Atkinson said of LeVert, who would improve the second unit as a playmaker.

The Nets have had to rely on the likes of Dzanan Musa, Theo Pinson and even Garrett Temple as the backup point guard behind Dinwiddie, with little success in those stints.

Brooklyn managed to beat the Rockets (21-10) at home on Nov. 1, with James Harden (38.1 ppg) and Russell Westbrook (24.1 ppg) combining to go 3-for-22 from 3-point range.

Atkinson expects a different showing from the dynamic duo this time around, especially with Westbrook healthier and showing more consistency with his new team.

So the Nets coach plans to keep mixing up his defensive schemes.

“I don’t think we can play them conventionally (man-to-man),” Atkinson said. “I think we have to think outside the box to slow them down.”

With Irving sidelined, Brooklyn has lost consecutive games only once.

“It’s about trusting our work. Not getting down on ourselves about taking an ‘L,’” Nets forward Taurean Prince said. “It’s about taking what we did wrong and then trying to do it the right way the next game.”

Atkinson credits continuity and the veteran presence of guys like DeAndre Jordan for that.

But the Nets know they need to pick it up on the offensive side of the ball for it to continue.

“We’ve had a stretch where we kind of kept our head above water,” Atkinson said. “But it’s important for us to play well on this roadtrip, and we will. I like our group. I have confidence in them.”