MILWAUKEE — Big news and a big win.

That’s what the Nets got Saturday night in Milwaukee. On the same day that coach Steve Nash announced that he expects Kevin Durant to be back on the court this week, his team pulled of an improbable upset of the defending world champions.

In a game reminiscent of the intense battle the two teams fought in last year’s Eastern Conference playoff series, Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 38 points to lead the Nets to a 126-123 win.

"I thought Kyrie was amazing," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "He had incredible shot-making and carried a big portion of our offense. He improves the whole team with his presence."

Added Goran Dragic: "When you watch Kyrie, it feels like he’s in a video game. It’s amazing how he moves and makes those tough shots."

The win was the Nets biggest since they were in first place in the East and defeated Chicago on Jan. 12, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The Nets have basically been in a free fall since Durant sprained the MCL in his left knee on Jan. 15. The Nets headed into the Bucks game having lost 14 of their last 18 games. During the same period, they dropped from first place to eighth place in the East.

The Nets won despite a lights-out shooting performance by Bobby Portis. The Bucks center led his team with 30 points which included making a career-high eight three pointers on 14 attempts. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The game marked the first time Irving had played the Bucks since he injured his ankle in Game 4 of last year’s second round playoff series. The Bucks won that series in seven games and went to become NBA champions.

"It was definitely emotional for me to prepare for this game," Irving said. "I haven’t been back in this building since [the injury]. It definitely felt like there was a weight lifted just being back here and getting healthy and getting a win and knowing we can see them down the line again."

The Bucks easily beat the Nets in their first two meetings this season, a 127-104 win in the season-opener in Milwaukee and a 129-101 decision in Brooklyn on Jan. 7. Irving, who is unvaccinated and cannot play in New York and Toronto, missed the first 35 games of the season because the Nets initially didn’t want to use him as a part-time player.

"They deserved it," Nash said of Saturday’s win. "I think that’s the message to the team here. They’ve had some tough weeks here and we’ve asked them to stay together . . . if we can weather this period where we are undermanned and we’re struggling, the rewards will be there later."

The Nets (32-29) are now only a game behind seventh place Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

However, the bad news now, is that Irving will miss the Nets' next two games as they host Toronto on Monday and then play at Toronto on Tuesday. Nash said it is likely that Durant will not play in either of those games.

With just 21 games remaining, the Nets are starting to feel a sense of urgency. Irving said that the team got together after All-Star break and put some goals on the board. He also said it was great to get some help from some of their newest additions.

Seth Curry, who came to the Nets as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, scored 19 points and shot 4-for-8 from three-point range. It was Curry’s three-pointer early in the third quarter that gave the Nets their first lead since early in the second quarter and helped anchor a 15-2 run.

Andre Drummond, who also came in that trade, continued to open things up for the Nets by being a force on the board. He finished the game with 17 points and 12 rebounds.