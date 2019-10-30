A recent ESPN article about the Nets’ free-agent coup and how happy Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan are in Brooklyn included a section that focused on Irving’s “mood swings” and noted there was an incident where he resisted cooperating with the performance team. Before the Nets faced the Pacers Tuesday night at Barclays Center, coach Kenny Atkinson said the two had not discussed the article.

“I know all these elite players, not just Kyrie, they’re used to the scrutiny, and that’s just part of the business,” Atkinson said. “I didn’t feel the need to talk to him about it.”

At the same time, Atkinson said there is a certain amount of give-and take between teams and their top veteran players. Harking back to his rookie season as head coach in 2016-17, Atkinson said Brook Lopez offered resistance to some things he was asked to do.

“Brook would say, ‘Why are we doing this? Wait a second, I want to do things my way. I’ve been pretty good in this league,’ ” Atkinson recalled. “You’re like, ‘Yeah, well, we’d love for you to do this, this and this.’ And Brook would still say, ‘I’d like to keep this.’ Of course, I’d say, ‘Yes, I understand that.’

“It’s a give and take. It’s a talk. I do think there’s some non-negotiables that are like, ‘Man, we really want you to do this.’ To that effect, there has been great buy-in. But yeah, that’s part of the NBA with the give and take … You add guys that have been in the league and have a championship pedigree. You have to work with them.”

On a related matter, Atkinson said the Nets don’t ask Durant to sit in on every film session or review game strategy because his focus is on his rehab from right Achilles tendon surgery. “The priority is rehab,” Atkinson said. “That’s No. 1. [He’s] helping his teammates, being around his teammates … I think we’ve found a really good balance.”