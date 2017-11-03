LOS ANGELES — After scoring a Nets franchise-record 10,444 points, center Brook Lopez has been forced to adjust to a lesser role in his 10th season after being traded to the Lakers last June. He scored 27 points in their last-second loss Thursday night at Portland but was averaging a career-low 13.6 points in just 24.1 minutes coming into Friday night’s meeting with the Nets at Staples Center.

Despite his low numbers and playing time, Lopez, 29, told Newsday he enjoys being a leader for a rebuilding, young Lakers team.

“I’m just trying to lead in whatever way I can, lead by example, be a vocal leader, leading out on the floor,” Lopez said. “The great thing about this team is we all have that accountability. We accept our responsibility, and we have the respect for one another where we can call each other out in games or in practice and no one’s going to get hurt.

“For our young group, the age range we have on this team is exceptional. It gives us an advantage in building and getting better down the road. We have a group that’s really buying into what we’re doing and truly believes we can be very successful at this level.”

Although Lopez said he doesn’t follow the Nets, he certainly was disturbed by the news of point guard Jeremy Lin suffering a season-ending ruptured patella tendon in the season opener.

“That was tough,” said Lopez, who hasn’t spoken to Lin since the injury. “I know what it’s like going through that. It was tough to see, especially first game. So I wish him nothing but the best recovery-wise. I know he’ll be working to get back on the floor.”

Notes & quotes: Prior to the game, the Brooklyn chapter of the Professional Basketball Writers Association presented Lopez with the Darryl Dawkins award for his professionalism last season in dealing with the local community of writers.

