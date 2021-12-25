TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
James Harden out of COVID protocol in time for game against Lakers

Nets guard James Harden gives instructions during the

Nets guard James Harden gives instructions during the first half of an NBA game against the Rockets on Dec. 8 in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

By Greg Logan
The Nets received a manpower booster prior to their Christmas Day game against the Lakers in Los Angeles when six players, including James Harden, cleared the league’s health and safety COVID protocols and returned to action following the postponement of their previous three scheduled games.

But the Nets remain far from whole until MVP candidate Kevin Durant clears quarantine and Kyrie Irving also clears quarantine and joins the team for the first time since training camp two months ago when it originally was decided he could not play or practice so long as he was not in compliance with the New York City vaccine mandate.

Of course, the Nets recently changed their stance and decided to let Irving become a part-time player on the road, but as soon as he returned, he entered the 10-day quarantine period required after a positive or inconclusive COVID-19 test.

"I’m not sure of the day-to-day of how he’s handling quarantine," Nets coach Steve Nash said of Irving on Saturday. "I know that once he comes out of protocols, he’ll be able to start training, start ramping up and be available for road games.

"He has obviously worked out and been on the court throughout his absence, but it’s different from being in a gym by yourself to playing an NBA game. He’s got to go through that process, but he’s an incredible player and quick adapter. I think he’ll handle that pretty well."

As for Durant, he entered health and safety protocols on Dec. 18 and isn’t scheduled to come out until after the Nets visit the Clippers Monday night in Los Angeles, but it’s always possible to come out early with two negative tests 24 hours apart.

"I would have no indication he’s going to test out before that (game), so for me to predict that would be unfair or a little premature," Nash said. "Whenever he tests out, he tests out and it will be great to have him back."

