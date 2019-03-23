Nets hold off Lakers

LOS ANGELES — The Nets were hard-pressed by a Lakers team and LeBron James playing out the string, but they found a way to pull out a 111-106 victory they had to have to maintain their push for the playoffs Friday night at Staples Center.

In the process, Nets star D’Angelo Russell had the pleasure of mathematically eliminating his former team from playoff contention.

Down by five entering the fourth quarter, the Lakers opened with a 12-6 run to take an 85-84 lead on a layup by JaVale McGee off a feed by James with 9:04 to play. Moments later, the Nets hit a trio of three-pointers, two by Russell and one by DeMarre Carroll, for a 96-92 lead, but another dunk by McGee on a pass from James plus a three by Kyle Kuzma at 5:40 restored a 97-96 Lakers lead.

The Nets responded with an 11-2 run that included threes by Carroll and Spencer Dinwiddie for a 107-99 advantage with 2:50 left. The Lakers cut their deficit to 109-106 on a pair of free throws by James and had a chance to tie the score, but James committed a turnover with 22.8 seconds left.

Dinwiddie was fouled but made only the first for a 110-106 lead with 17.1 seconds left. James and Kuzma proceeded to miss threes on the next possession to end the Lakers’ threat.

“We found a way,’’ Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “It was not a Picasso by any means. Credit the Lakers. With LeBron out there, they’re very talented. It wasn’t easy . . . Our defense has been good. It’s keeping us in games. In the second half, we started to make shots, and that’s where we got separation.”

James led the Lakers (31-41) with a near triple-double of 23 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists, and McGee served as his tag-team partner with 33 points and 20 rebounds.

Joe Harris topped six Nets in double figures with 26 points, including 6-for-8 three-point shooting. Russell had 21 points and 13 assists, Dinwiddie added 17 points and Ed Davis had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets (37-36).

Atkinson called Russell “Joe Cool” at crunch time, and the point guard said, “That’s the only thing I can control is my emotions. I can control what I say and my persona. I knew it was a business game.”

James had sat out two of the Lakers’ previous three games, and there was some question whether he might be rested against the Nets as well until Lakers coach Luke Walton confirmed before the game that James would start. Atkinson was asked if he thought that might sharpen the Nets’ focus on winning a game against the last non-playoff team they will face this season.

“I would hope our sense of maturity, where we are, what’s at stake, how important each game is, that it wouldn’t matter if you and me were on the opposing team,” Atkinson said to a reporter. “We’ve got to find a way to get it done whoever is out there. I do like the fact [James] is playing. It’s great for the NBA, credit to him, credit to the organization that he’s finishing it out. Wouldn’t want it any other way in an environment like this.”

If there was a competing subplot, it was the fact that the Nets and Russell had a chance to officially eliminate his former team from playoff contention with a win. Russell said afterward, “It sounds good on paper. But we’re not competing against them for the playoffs.”

The first half was a struggle for both teams offensively. The Nets reached halftime with a 44-43 lead, but they shot only 35.7 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three-point range. The Lakers were even worse at 31.5 percent and 16.7 percent, with James shooting 3-for-12 in the opening half.

Coming off his career-high 44-point game Tuesday in Sacramento, Russell cooled off with only six first-half points.

Midway through the third quarter, the Nets finally found some shooting touch, fashioning a 17-6 run that included two threes apiece by Harris and Russell and one by Carroll to build a 69-60 lead. The Lakers cut their deficit to one, but Dinwiddie had five points in a 9-5 surge to end the period and give the Nets a 78-73 cushion.