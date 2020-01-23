Some day when Kevin Durant is healthy and back to full speed, maybe the Nets will stand a chance of rising to a championship level to challenge a team like the Lakers. But that is the distant future, and after allowing the Nets to hang close for most of three quarters, LeBron James and the Lakers turned on the afterburners and left them in the dust on their way to a 128-113 victory Thursday night at Barclays Center.

The Nets suffered their fifth straight loss and 12th in the past 14 games. Trailing by one point with 50 seconds left in the third period, they saw the game blow up in their faces when the Lakers went on a 26-2 run lasting deep into the fourth quarter to take a 121-96 lead. They made five three-pointers and a three-shot foul in that stretch while the Nets had a 1 of 11 shooting effort and committed five turnovers. Game over.

James had a triple-double, his 10th of the season, with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and moved to within 17 points of Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list, James has 33,626 points.

The Lakers (36-9) also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Anthony Davis and 14 points and 12 rebounds from Dwight Howard.

The Lakers shot 50% percent from three-point range (19 of 38).

Kyrie Irving topped the Nets (18-25) with 20 points, Taurean Prince added 18, Caris LeVert had 16, Wilson Chandler totaled 15, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 13 assists.

The Nets figured to struggle against the Lakers’ size, and the situation was compounded when backup centers DeAndre Jordan (dislocated right middle finger) and Nic Claxton (left shoulder soreness) both sat out the game. Lakers starting center JaVale McGee (flu symptoms) also missed the game, but they could bring Howard off the bench to start alongside forwards James and Davis, who were named on Thursday as Western Conference All-Star starters.

Describing the problem confronting him before the game, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said, “We’ll have to be creative. We’ll look at lineups we’ve probably never played before…with different guys at the backup five.”

Atkinson also was hoping the Nets could take advantage of two days off against a Lakers team playing the second game of a back-to-back. “We’ve got to bring the juice,” Atkinson said. “We have to be at a higher level energy-wise. We’ll try to push the pace more.”

The game was plenty fast-paced as the Nets matched their season-high for first-half points but still found themselves trailing the Lakers, 75-70. The Lakers led by 10 points in the first quarter, but the Nets rebounded to lead three times in the second period.

Defense wasn’t much of a priority for either team as the Lakers shot 57.1 percent from the field in the half, including 61.1 percent from three-point range (11 of 18). That included a 7-for-7 effort from three by their bench, with a trio of threes by Kyle Kuzma.

The Nets shot 52.1 percent and 47.6 from three (10 of 21) in the half, and they got 39 bench points, including 14 from LeVert and 12 from Chandler, who was 3-for-3 on three-pointers. Although Dinwiddie only had two first-half points, he had 11 assists and kept the ball moving on the perimeter.

If the Lakers were fatigued, it didn’t show when they came out blazing to begin the third quarter with a 13-5 run that included a trio of threes by Danny Green that pushed their lead to 88-75.

The Nets responded with a 19-7 run that included five three-pointers, the last by Irving, who had seven points in that stretch, to cut their deficit to 95-94. But the Nets simply couldn’t maintain the frenetic pace as the Lakers finished the third period by hitting three straight threes for a 104-94 lead, the last by former Net Jared Dudley at the buzzer.