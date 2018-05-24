TODAY'S PAPER
Nets’ LeVert, Brielmaier part of Basketball Without Borders this summer

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert drives the ball

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert drives the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright during an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Nets guard Caris LeVert and assistant coach Bret Brielmaier both will be members of the USA Basketball Without Borders team that travels this summer to play in India.

They will be part of a team that includes Corey Brewer of Oklahoma City, Kelly Olynyk of Miami, former player Dwight Powell and two-time WNBA champion Ruth Riley. Former WNBA player Ebony Hoffman will coach the top players from the Asia-Pacific region. The Nets’ Brielmaier is one of four NBA assistants who will serve as BWB Asia 2018 coaches.

The top 66 boys and girls prospects from 16 countries and territories in Asia will participate. That group includes two NBA Academies prospects. The NBA Academy I. Delhi, India opened one year ago.

Newsday

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

