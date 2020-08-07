Showing their trademark resiliency, the Nets bounced back from a 34-point loss to the Celtics to score a 119-106 victory over the Kings Friday night at Disney World in Orlando. It was a huge win because it clinched their second straight playoff berth.

Showing their determination to clinch the berth, the Nets took an 11-point lead to the final period and pushed it to a game-high 23 points at 118-95 with 2:20 left to play. The Kings made just five of their first 16 shots in the fourth quarter as the Nets pulled away.

“We were locked in and focused,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “It’s great to punch your own ticket to the playoffs.”

Caris LeVert topped the Nets (33-36) with 22 points, Joe Harris added 21, shooting 8-for -11, and Jarrett Allen totaled 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to barely miss a triple double. They also got strong bench play, including Chris Chiozza with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists and Tyler Johnson with 14 points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings (29-40) with 27 points, DeAaron Fox added 21, and Harrison Barnes had 16. But the Kings shot only 30% from three-point range (12-of-40) while allowing the Nets to shoot 42.5% (17-of-40).

The Kings were playing the second game of a back-to-back set after blowing out the Pelicans, 140-125, on Thursday night. Coming off their own 34-point blowout loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, Vaughn had his team watch the Kings' high-powered offense.

“It was great to see our guys see how explosive this team is,” Vaughn said before the game. “We saw the amount of points they were able to put up in the first quarter, the first half and their ability to shoot the basketball. They’ve got a guy in Buddy Hield who is coming off the bench, Bogdanovic played extremely well, and the quickness of Fox to set those guys up. So, it’s a good challenge for us to get back in transition defense, show him multiple bodies and make things tough on those three.”

After losing their opening seeding game to the Magic, the Nets bounced back with two straight wins before getting pounded by the Celtics, and Vaughn was hoping for a similar show of resilience. “Yeah, really encouraging, especially with a group that, overall, really hasn’t been around each other for a long time,” Vaughn said. “So,you really have to give credit to the guys for responding. It seems like our guys are locked in and excited about playing today. So I think we’ll respond really well.”

For a change, the Nets were dialed in on defense in the first quarter, even though they trailed, 27-24, and Allen did a good job discouraging the Kings at the rim. In the second period, the Nets led by 14 points at 63-49 after an extended 36-18 run that included 12 points by LeVert. The Kings cut their deficit to 63-53 at intermission, but they were shooting only 39.5% from the field compared with 51.1% by the Nets, who got 19 points from LeVert in the half.

Early in the third period, the Nets forced four straight turnovers that fueled a 7-0 surge for a 78-62 lead, but the Kings suddenly exploded on a 12-0 run that included seven points from Bogdanovic to cut the deficit to 78-74. The Kings scored on six straight possessions.

But the resiliency that Vaughn praised kicked in as the Nets finished the period on a 13-6 run for a 93-82 lead. They hit a trio of threes in that span to gain a measure of control heading to the final quarter.

