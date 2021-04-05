Injuries and pandemic give Nets a healthy dose of lineup changes 

In a season that has been altered dramatically by COVID-19 medical protocols and injuries related to playing too many games in a short time span, Nets coach Steve Nash has been forced to play lineup roulette on a game-to-game basis. He used his 25th different starting lineup in a loss to the Bulls on Sunday in Chicago and seemed likely to come back with a different version against the Knicks on Monday night at Barclays Center.

The one thing Nash had going for him was that James Harden was expected to return after a two-game absence because of a tight hamstring. The Nets’ offense faltered a bit against the Bulls, and Nash acknowledged the impact of playing without Harden.

"Of course, it’s a factor," Nash said. "I mean, you’re losing an MVP candidate. You’re not as potent. But we still have found a way to win a lot of games this year without guys in the lineup. I just thought we weren’t quite sharp enough . . . We didn’t play our best. I don’t want to make any excuses about who wasn’t here. We could have played a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and we’ll learn from it."

Nash experimented with a starting lineup that included recently acquired free agents LaMarcus Aldridge at center and Blake Griffin at power forward. He wasn’t thrilled with the results and made it clear he generally likes to play with a smaller lineup. Griffin had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Aldridge finished with 11 points and three rebounds. Solid but not spectacular.

"The first half, I thought we did a better job," Griffin said of the pairing. "We got a little stagnant there. I mean, we only played like six minutes together in the second half, but I thought our spacing was good. We were trying to figure each other out and different lineups. I thought it was a fine start. We just need more time together."

At some point in the coming week, it’s expected Kevin Durant will return from his prolonged layoff resulting from a strained hamstring. He missed his 21st straight game in Chicago. So there are more major adjustments coming on the horizon as the Nets (34-16), who are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the 76ers, make their stretch run to the playoffs.

"I think we’re going to have some different lineups here for a little bit, and hopefully, once everybody is healthy and we have more time together, the units are going to be playing together, especially down the stretch to the playoffs," Griffin said. "I expect it to sort of tweak some things and tune up some things. It’ll be much better.

"But the type of players we have allows for other guys to kind of be themselves as well. Any time you have that many options on the floor, defenses have to pay attention to not only one, two or three guys, but for the most part, five."

In Chicago, the Nets suffered a couple more injuries when Tyler Johnson went down from a non-contact injury to his right knee and Landry Shamet with a minor ankle injury. Johnson was expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury. It was just another bump in the road.

Asked about the anticipation for Durant’s return, forward Jeff Green said, "I’m looking forward to it a lot. You know, to see guys healthy, doing what they love. I hate seeing KD out, I hate to see James go down, I hate to see Tyler go down. Hopefully, James plays tomorrow and KD is back soon. Just to see everybody healthy so we can try to get that chemistry going again."