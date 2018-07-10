LAS VEGAS — The Nets’ Summer League team featured regular-season starting center Jarrett Allen, but it made no difference as they suffered a 78-69 loss to the Timberwolves to drop to 0-3 at the end of round-robin play. The Nets are guaranteed two more games in the tournament that begins Wednesday.

Allen had eight points and 12 rebounds but took only six shots, making three. He was a team-worst minus-18 in 26 minutes of playing time but blocked five shots, and his presence belied the numbers.

“It was good, it was fun,” said Allen, who missed Summer League play last year with an injury. “It was literally my first Summer League game. I came back, and it was a good comeback.”

Allen said it’s tough to lead from the bench, as he did in the first two games. “The leaders are the ones that go to war with your guys,” he said. “To finally get in there and be in there with them, I finally get to show them I’m here with you guys and I’m in the battle with you.

“I think I can keep leading the guys and showing them the right things to do and trying to turn them into pros. On the court, I think I can add a lot to the defensive end, and you saw that tonight.”

The Nets got 14 points each from Yuta Watanabe and Shawn Dawson and eight points and 10 rebounds from Kamari Murphy.