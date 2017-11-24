TODAY'S PAPER
Nets’ losing skid reaches three with late rally by Portland

Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick goes up against

Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick goes up against Portland's Jake Layman at Barclays Center on Nov. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Brian Heyman  Special to Newsday
The Nets got an early start on Black Friday, tipping off shortly after noon against Portland at Barclays Center.

But they didn’t find what they were shopping for, falling, 127-125, to extend their skid to three games.

Allen Crabbe scored on a runner against his old team with 2:19 left to give the Nets a 121-115 lead. But the Trail Blazers kept coming. When Shabazz Napier converted a three-point play with 55.5 seconds to go, they had a 123-121 lead.

Spencer Dinwiddie followed up on his own miss to tie it. But Jusuf Nurkic scored inside, got fouled and turned it into a three-point play and a 126-123 advantage with 27.6 on the clock. Dinwiddie countered with a lay-in to cut it to one with 15.7 seconds left. CJ McCollum went 1-for-2 at the line with 11.4 remaining to make it 127-125. After a timeout, Dinwiddie missed a three.

Damian Lillard powered Portland (11-8) with 34 points and nine assists. Nurkic added 29 points and 15 rebounds, and McCollum contributed 26 points.

Dinwiddie paced the Nets (6-12) with 23 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 17.

The Nets got off to a warm start, shooting 60 percent from the floor in the first quarter to grab a 32-23 advantage. But they cooled off to 32 percent in the second quarter.

Portland trailed by as many as 11 in both the first and second quarters, but the deficit was just 53-51 at halftime. Lillard and McCollum had 15 points apiece at that point.

Lillard scored 15 in the third quarter, including six in the final minute, and Nurkic added 12. It was a 92-92 game heading for the fourth.

