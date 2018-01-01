The Nets tipped off the New Year with a resolution to try to end their bad habit from 2017 — losing second games of back-to-backs.

After falling on New Year’s Eve in Boston, they took the court against Orlando on Monday night at Barclays Center and started 2018 off right. The Nets held the Magic to 36.5 percent shooting and emerged with a 98-95 win to open a five-game homestand.

Jarrett Allen paced the Nets (14-23) with 16 points. Caris LeVert contributed 15 points and eight assists. Allen Crabbe had 15 points and eight rebounds and DeMarre Carroll had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon led Orlando (12-26) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Bismack Biyombo added 13 points and 17 rebounds.

The Nets hadn’t won in the second game of a back-to-back since beating Cleveland at Barclays Center on Oct. 25. They are 2-6 in these second games.

“I do believe in the process,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I do believe in if we’re doing all the things we’re supposed to be doing from a basketball standpoint, focus in on the game plan and everything, executing our game plan, and then doing all the performance stuff that our guys do preparing for a back-to-back, everything they do outside of the actual court.

“A big part of your habits are what you do in your free time. How’s your diet? All those things have to come together to produce good performances on a back-to-back, because it’s a physical challenge — a physical and mental challenge. So it’s an area of improvement for us.”

After a heavy stretch of road work for the Nets — the previous five games and 13 of the previous 20 were away from Barclays Center, including two “home” games in Mexico — seven of their next nine games will be at home.

The Nets had dropped eight of their last 10 overall, but they were hoping to build off the last two games of the trip: a 24-point win over Miami and a three-point loss to Boston. And they were playing an injury-plagued Orlando team that has lost 22 of its last 26 after an 8-4 start.

The score was tied for the 15th time at 95, and with 34.5 seconds remaining, Carroll went 1-for-2 from the line to put the Nets ahead.

The Magic’s Evan Fournier missed a three-pointer, and Carroll grabbed the rebound. Orlando fouled Crabbe with 18 seconds left and he made both for a 98-95 advantage. D.J. Augustin came up short on Orlando’s final try to tie, missing a three-pointer from the left corner.

The Magic led 49-48 at halftime. The teams traded the lead nine times in the third quarter, which ended with the Nets up 71-70.