It would seem the best way for the Nets to avoid a first-round knockout in the playoffs would be to avoid facing the NBA-best Bucks. The way for the Nets to do that would be to avoid planting themselves in the dirt as the eighth seed.

That would go for Orlando, too. So that gave Monday night’s Nets-Magic game at Barclays Center a little more flavor because the Nets arrived seventh in the East, just 2 1/2 games ahead of the No. 8 Magic.

The Nets ended up not liking the flavor. They blew a 19-point third-quarter lead and fell, 115-113.

So make that a 1 1/2-game spread now in the race to stay away from Milwaukee.

"We’re just trying to get in,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “We’re just trying to make it. I don’t even think about those [things] … I think as we get toward the end of the season, it becomes more of a topic.”

Spencer Dinwiddie topped the Nets with 24 points and had eight assists. Caris LeVert added 19 points. Aaron Gordon delivered 27 points and 10 rebounds and Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross contributed 21 points apiece for Orlando.

The Nets are 26-30, including a 20-point loss in their only game against the now 49-8 Bucks. The Magic, who had been struggling at both ends, are 25-32, including three losses in three tries by an average of 19 points against the Bucks.

Kyrie Irving missed his eighth straight game for the Nets. He will miss the rest of the season due to his shoulder injury and will end up playing only 20 games. The Nets have remained in play largely because of their defense, but it let them down in the second half.

So they found themselves in an airtight game in the fourth.

Nikola Vucevic scored inside to give Orlando a 110-109 edge. Gordon followed with a jumper for a three-point lead. Dinwiddie fed Jarrett Allen for an alley-oop to cut it to 112-111, but Gordon countered with a three from the left side to make it a four-point advantage.

Allen dunked again to cut it to 115-113 with 55.5 seconds left. Vucevic missed a jumper, but Gordon blocked a LeVert shot and Prince couldn’t can a long jumper. Then Orlando turned the ball over with 8.8 seconds remaining.

But Prince missed badly on a desperation three.

The Nets led by 13 at halftime and then in the first minute of the third quarter, Dinwiddie nailed back-to-back threes, making it a 60-43 game. Joe Harris made a three for a 67-48 lead.

The 19-point edge shrunk to four because Orlando then outscored the Nets 33-18. Gordon hit a three with 30.4 seconds left in the third to get it down to 85-81. Ross scored inside early in the fourth to give Orlando a one-point lead.

The teams traded the advantage 10 times from there.

The Magic were held to 35.6 percent shooting from the floor, including 3-for-18 on threes, in the first half. Dinwiddie drove for two to make it a 54-41 game at the break.