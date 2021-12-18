The plan originally was to rest Patty Mills as well as Kevin Durant when the Nets (21-8) faced the lowly Magic (5-25) Saturday night at Barclays Center even though they had nine other players out, including seven previously in COVID-related health and safety protocols.

But the Nets chose instead to make Mills available to help their manpower shortage, which grew worse Saturday morning when it was announced Durant would become their eighth player to enter health and safety protocols. That means he likely will be out for the 10-day quarantine period unless he returns two negative COVID tests in a 24-hour time from before it ends, meaning he is expected to miss the next six games, including a three-game West Coast trip.

Under the circumstances, the Nets have to be very practical these days, just as they chose to be on Friday in announcing they are permitting Kyrie Irving to return as a part-time player who is eligible only for road games. As it turned out, the Nets announced on Saturday that Irving is their ninth player to enter health and safety protocols because he either had a positive or inconclusive COVID test or as a result of contract tracing for unvaccinated players.

In addition to making Mills available, the Nets announced on Saturday the signing of two more free agents to 10-day contracts under NBA hardship rules that allow them to add extra players to meet roster standards. Veteran free agents James Ennis and Shaquille Harrison signed two days after veteran free-agent Langston Galloway signed under the same provision. Galloway played in Thursday’s win over the 76ers when the Nets had nine active players.

Rookie David Duke Jr. (left hip soreness) was listed as probable and expected to play, but center Nic Claxton (left wrist soreness), who took a hard fall against the 76ers, was listed as doubtful. Hence, the need to keep Mills available so they might have at least nine healthy players if Claxton were ruled out.

Ennis, a 31-year-old forward with seven NBA seasons, played with the Magic last season, averaging 8.4 points and shooting 43.3% from three-point range. Harrison, a 28-year-old guard with four NBA seasons, started seven G League games for Delaware, averaging 19.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists.