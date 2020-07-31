The Nets were clinging to the seventh playoff seed by a half game ahead of the Magic when the NBA season paused on March 11, but their re-start opener against the Magic blew up in their faces and suggested they might struggle to hold the eighth and final playoff seed despite a substantial lead over the ninth-place Wizards.

The Nets trailed by as many as 31 points on their way to a 128-118 loss to the Magic Friday afternoon in Orlando. Their defense was non-existent as they allowed the Magic 111 points in the first three periods alone.

The Nets (30-35) were led by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who scored 17 of his 24 points in the fourth period when the Nets ended the game with an 18-0 run. Caris LeVert added 17 points and Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris each scored 14. But the loss gave the Nets a 0-3 record against the Magic this season and assures they would lose any playoff tiebreaker even if they beat the Magic in a rematch during the seeding games. Evan Fournier led the Magic (31-35) with 24 points and five assists, and Nikola Vucevic added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Prior to the game, all the players, coaches and personnel from both teams knelt and linked arms during the national anthem with the one exception of the Magic’s Johnathan Isaac. “I think the precedent has been set as far as how united we want to be as an organization and also as the NBA world-wide,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before the game. “We have the right to protest, and those protests are gestures of concern. So, we will continue as an organization doing our part tonight.”

Although it had been 143 days since their last game on March 10 in Los Angeles, where they upset the Lakers, the Nets got off to a fast start, jumping to an early 16-8 lead on 7-for-9 shooting. But both teams were blistering hot in the first quarter, which ended with the Nets holding a 39-36 edge after shooting 69.6% from the field (16-for-23) but the Magic hit 61.9% (13-for-21).

In the second quarter, the Nets cooled considerably, making just 33.3% (7-for-21). The Magic went on a late 20-8 run that included nine points by Fournier to build a 13-point lead before a corner jumper at the buzzer by leVert cut the Nets’ halftime deficit to 70-59.

A 10-2 burst by the Magic, including five points from Vucevic, quickly expanded their lead up to 19 points at 80-61. It simply seemed as though the undersized and roster-depleted Nets simply had no answers on defense. Another 15-2 run from the Magic, including six points each from Fournier and Vucevic, pushed the Magic's lead to 28 at 101-73 with 3:47 left in the third quarter. It only got worse from there for the Nets, and their prospects in the eight regular-season seeding games don’t look encouraging after such a beating.