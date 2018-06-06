The Nets on Wednesday announced three additions and two promotions as part of a sweeping revision of their performance team. Under general manager Sean Marks, the performance team under the supervision of Zach Weatherford has been a vital part of the organization.

The two promotions on the organizational chart will see Dan Meehan become director of sport science after spending the past two seasons as head strength and conditioning coach, while Sebastien Poirier moves up to head athletic trainer from assistant the past two seasons.

The three additions include director of sports medicine Les Gelis, director of performance rehabilitation Stefania Rizzo and head strength and conditioning coach Daniel Liburd.

Gelis will begin his duties after completing his obligation to the Australian national team at the soccer World Cup. Rizzo comes to the Nets from Fortius Sport and Health in Vancouver, where veteran point guard Jeremy Lin spent most of his time rehabilitating after suffering a ruptured left patella tendon in the season opener. Liburd spent the past nine seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in the NFL, including eight with the Bills and last season with the Steelers.