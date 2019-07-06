LAS VEGAS — On the first day of what promises to be an exciting new era in Nets history, general manager Sean Marks busied himself working on the mundane details of his trades and free-agent signings as they gradually navigated their way through the NBA’s bureaucratic maze.

Although it has been widely reported that the Nets have reached agreements with free agents Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan and have agreed on a trade with the Warriors that will bring Kevin Durant and a first-round pick in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, none of those deals had been announced by late Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the Nets did announce the trade they made during the NBA Finals that signaled their determination to clear salary-cap space for major moves, sending Allen Crabbe and their 2019 first-round pick and protected 2020 first-round pick to the Hawks for Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick.

Veteran DeMarre Carroll, an unrestricted free agent who is signing a three-year deal with the Spurs worth $21 million, was packaged by the Nets in a three-team trade that gives them Spurs prospect Nemanja Dangubic, a 6-9 Serbian who spent last season in Germany, and Wizards prospect Aaron White, a 6-9 forward from Iowa who played in Lithuania last season. The Nets also are waiting to announce free-agent deals with veterans Garret Temple and Wilson Chandler.

The Nets’ NBA Summer League team was off on Saturday, but veterans Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs both spoke recently of the building excitement as rumors near reality.

“With big names that might come, the eyes are all on us,” Allen said. “Already the eyes are on us because everybody thinks they’re coming…I foresee a lot of growth under them. I see the young guys looking up to them and seeing how hard the older players work. That’s going to rub off on us.”

Kurucs previously gushed over his excitement about learning from Durant, whom he described as his favorite player, and it’s clear from his aggressive play in Friday’s summer opener that he’s raring to go. “They will be inspiring us, and they will push us 100 percent,” Kurucs said. “They want the best from the team, so they want the best from the rookies, too. It’s going to be a great push for us and great energy for us.”

According to BetOnline.com, the Nets are listed at 22/1 odds to win the NBA title. That puts them 11th overall behind the Clippers, who are 11/4 favorites after landing Kawhi Leonard and reaching a deal to trade for Paul George, and the Nets rank fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Nets went 42-40 last season and were the surprise sixth seed in the playoffs, but more will be expected now even with Durant sidelined.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Most likely the Nets will be projected for 45-50 wins. “Right, it’s going to be different, but I don’t think it’s going to be too different,” Allen said. “I think we always thought we had the ability to go out and win every game. As long as we keep that mentality and go out and play our hardest, we’ll be fine.”

Veteran Spencer Dinwiddie said one of his selling points in discussions with Irving revolved around the Nets talented young core that includes Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Kurucs and Allen, who Dinwiddie projected as a future All-Star. But Allen knows there’s a chance he will surrender considerable playing time and possibly even his starting job to the veteran Jordan.

Asked if starting matters to him, Allen hesitated, saying, “A little bit. Obviously, everybody wants to start. But in this case, it doesn’t matter to me.” Thinking it over for a second, he smiled and added, “No, I will say, yeah, I want to start.”